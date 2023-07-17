Royal Ascot becomes latest golf club to link with Fairmont

Royal Ascot has become the third major UK golf club to form a partnership with global luxury hotel chain Fairmont in the last two months.

In May, The Mere Golf Resort & Spa in Cheshire announced that it is to be rebranded as a Fairmont venue.

In June, Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa said it will also become a Fairmont Hotels & Resorts branded property.

Royal Ascot has now announced that it is to form a partnership with Fairmont Windsor Park to offer guests a stay and play package in the Berkshire countryside.

The ‘Royal Golf Getaway experience’ gives guests the opportunity to enjoy a round of golf at the prestigious course while staying in the opulent surroundings of Fairmont Windsor Park.

In addition to an overnight stay in one of the hotel’s luxuriously appointed bedrooms, the offer includes breakfast at the exquisite MOREISH restaurant and private transport to and from the historic course.

Founded in 1887, Royal Ascot Golf Club was granted royal status by Queen Victoria and is set in 150 acres of glorious, wooded crown land adjacent to the world-famous racecourse.

Stephen Nicholson, Royal Ascot Golf Club general manager, said: “This exciting new offering will enable visiting golfers to combine enjoying a beautiful course with experiencing a luxurious stay in our splendid county. It is a partnership based on shared values and a dedication to delivering exquisite, memorable experiences and forms part of our broader growth strategy.”

Ryan Nicholls, general manager of Fairmont Windsor Park, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with the renowned Royal Ascot Golf Club, offering our guests the opportunity to play an exceptional course located only a short drive from our hotel.

“Fairmont Windsor Park is the perfect retreat for the discerning golfer.

“Our world class wellness, dining and leisure facilities provide everything a player needs to relax before and after their round.

“Our hotel’s commitment to showcasing the very best of the local area to our distinguished guests is highlighted by this exciting new partnership.”

Royal Ascot Golf Club’s new course was formally opened in May 2006 having moved from its original location on Ascot Heath in the middle of the racecourse a year earlier. It now hosts the Clutch Pro Tour, pro-am events and member competitions throughout the year.