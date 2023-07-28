Tadcaster becomes Get Golfing’s 11th club

A charity that runs golf clubs has taken over its 11th venue – and the third in just over a year.

Last year Get Golfing helped save North Downs Golf Club in Surrey and this spring it began operating Winter Hill Golf Club in Berkshire, after it was sold by the John Lewis Partnership to Safegolf.

Now Tadcaster Golf Club in Yorkshire has joined the charity’s portfolio of 11 English clubs – its first one in northern England.

Formerly known as Scarthingwell Golf Course, a spokesman for Get Golfing said the charity took over the venue a few weeks ago and “has already made a noticeable impact on the energy and atmosphere of the golf club. The clubhouse resonates with upbeat, modern music, creating a welcoming and uplifting ambiance. Golfers can now enjoy a drink or two after their twilight rounds, as the clubhouse remains open until 10pm on weekdays and weekends.”

He added that recruitment is underway to employ new greenkeepers, and they will be advised by external agronomists.

“Immediate actions are being taken to enhance the playing surfaces of the greens, as well as implement visually appealing cutting patterns and shaping techniques,” he added.

“Tadcaster now offers a flexible membership programme where players can utilise points to pay for their rounds of golf. These points are redeemable at all Get Golfing sites, including those for your guests.”

Get Golfing has also said it plans to expand and add more locations from the north of England to its portfolio.