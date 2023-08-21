Golf clubs offer cancer screening service

Golf clubs in the UK are offering cancer screening services to members and visitors.

At Old Thorns Golf Club in Hampshire, for example, men aged between 40 and 90 have been invited to attend a prostate cancer testing and awareness event by Cancer Testing South on September 6.

It is hoped that between 100 and 200 men will accept the opportunity to monitor their prostate health going forward. The public, club members, visitors and hotel employees have been invited.

Meanwhile, members of a Kent golf club have been offered discounted screening sessions to raise awareness of the risk of skin cancer in the sport.

Golfers and their families at Chart Hills Golf Club were screened by Natalie Fisher, director of community dermatology at healthcare provider Portland Clinical.

Golfers are at a higher risk of developing melanoma due to their increased exposure to the sun and reflective surfaces on a golf course.

Anthony Tarchetti, general manager at Chart Hills Golf Club, said the club is already looking at arranging another clinic after sessions were booked up in less than a week.

He said: “When I first heard about the services Portland Clinical provide, I knew I wanted to bring them in.

“From my days playing around the world, I know how important it is to be checked out – anyone who is regularly out in the sunshine should understand the importance of looking after their skin.

“A lot of the people who have signed up are young players, so it is great for them to learn from an early age about how to stay safe and how quick and easy it is to be checked over.

“Golf clubs up and down the country should be doing the same, to be honest.”

As well as screening members and their families, the Portland team also offered advice on the use of sunscreen as an essential preventative tool.

Natalie said: “It is so important to regularly check yourself for any abnormal moles or lesions if you spend a lot of time in the sun.

“Screening yourself takes a matter of minutes and can be invaluable when it comes to getting an early diagnosis for anything untoward.

“We are so pleased to see Chart Hills recognise the importance of keeping safe in the sun and call on other clubs across the country to follow suit.”