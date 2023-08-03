James Wright joins Origin Amenity Solutions

James Wright has returned to Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS), having previously worked for the Rigby Taylor brand (now part of OAS) some eight years ago. He re-joins following his most recent role at Agrovista Amenity as a BASIS qualified amenity specialist.

With a wealth of experience, knowledge, and passion to bring to the OAS team, James is currently finishing his BSc (Hons) in Sportsturf Science & Management at the University of Central Lancashire.

Phil Dewhurst (pictured with James), Northern Area Sales Director comments on the appointment, “I am delighted to welcome James to OAS. His practical experience coupled with his wealth of technical knowledge will make him a valuable resource for our customers and the rest of our team.”

Origin Amenity Solutions brings together market leading companies, Headland Amenity, Rigby Taylor, Symbio and Turfkeeper. Together the business has over 60 technical sales representatives across the UK. The Amenity Division has grown significantly over recent years and continues to do so; If you feel you have the skillset to add to the group, email a covering letter and your CV to recruitment@originukoperations.co.uk.