John Deere launches military recruitment scheme

John Deere has launched a resettlement programme for military service personnel, offering new career opportunities working on some of the world’s most advanced professional groundscare machinery.

Members of the armed forces have been identified as ideal candidates to bring their unique skill sets and experience to technician roles within UK and Ireland dealerships.

Responding to a global shortage of qualified technicians in the machinery sector, John Deere’s Military Hiring Programme will follow in the footsteps of a successful scheme launched in the United States which attracts more than 1,000 potential new recruits a year.

“The armed forces produces people who are highly skilled, motivated and extremely competent, and many already have the engineering skills needed to become qualified technicians,” says Allan Cochran, John Deere branch training manager.

“It’s the perfect fit for John Deere – we are able to play our part in supporting those resettling following careers in the armed forces while also attracting a different pool of people into the business.

“Those who have served are experts at working under pressure and logically solving problems in order to keep a machine operational.

Those signing up to the programme will be offered free technical training to help them apply their current skills to John Deere products and services.

“Everyone who signs up will be assigned to an employee from the John Deere network who has served in the armed forces who will be there to support each individual during the resettlement process,” Allan says.

Service and ex-service members can learn more and fill out a contact card by visiting www.Deere.com/JDMHP.

After making contact, they will be put in touch with an individual from the John Deere network who has resettled following a career in the armed forces to discuss all potential options.