New2Golf girls gain their first handicaps

A group of eight girls from Nefyn and North Wales golf clubs have just gained their first handicaps under the World Handicap System.

The group of golfing girls came through New2Golf schemes to a North Wales county girls section.

They’re all aged between 11 and 14-years-old, and all first picked up clubs to play golf within the last three years at New2Golf schemes run by their clubs and the county ladies golf association for Caernarfonshire and Angelsey.

County junior organiser, Pam Macdonald, said, “We are thrilled to see these girls becoming confident and proficient young golfers, thanks to excellent local tuition and support from Wales Golf and their clubs.

“Our county girls section is growing in numbers and enthusiasm and we hope to have a lot more girls coming through shortly.”

Olivia and Annabelle Clifford, Cadi Midwood, Rachel Cutting and Hannah Manock are all members at Nefyn GC, which was recently honoured as Wales Golf Junior Club of the year.

Carmen Crisan, Emma Williams and Jessica Scaddon are all members at North Wales Golf Club in Llandudno.

New2Golf is a beginners scheme run by Wales Golf which can attract people of all genders and ages to the game.

Representation of young girls is lower than for boys and older age groups, making that group an area of particular focus for Wales Golf.

“It is always encouraging to see players coming through New2Golf, gaining handicaps and progressing into the county system,” said Wales Golf Community Golf Development Co-ordinator (North) Kim Ellis.

“There’s an imbalance between the numbers of girls and boys playing golf, so schemes like New2Golf are a vital part of getting more girls into the game.

“The schemes are tailored to work on the social side as well as the golfing skills in order to attract and maintain girls in the game.

“Clubs like Nefyn and North Wales are excellent in their approach, the work of volunteers is priceless.

“We look forward to following the progress of the Caernarfonshire and Anglesey girls county section in the future.”

Anyone interested in a New2Golf scheme can get further details here.