Scotland sees double digit year-on-year participation growth

Scotland has seen a significant rise in golf participation in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the already high figure of a year ago.

Research carried out by Sporting Insights has found that the average number of rounds played per course in Great Britain rose by four percent in April, May and June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. May and June 2023 were particularly strong months, with about the same number of golf rounds played as in May and June 2021.

This also means that participation for the first half of the year in Britain was two percent higher this year compared with last year.

The Scottish picture is particularly promising, with rounds played north of the border up 13 percent compared to the second quarter a year earlier, with monthly growth above 10 percent year-on-year across the quarter.

“We shouldn’t take this success for granted,” noted Richard Payne, director of Sporting Insights. “As our latest multi-sport participation research shows, not all sports have enjoyed the same success as golf in keeping the new pandemic participants playing and playing more often.

“Weather does of course continue to play a role too, and while this report measures on-course rounds only, that ongoing link is a reminder of why it’s so important for golf to measure and maximise both traditional and alternative playing opportunities, so that people can remain engaged in golf even in inclement months.”

The data is found in a report commissioned by The R&A, which found that golf has seen a stunning rise in adult participation across the world – by 34 percent in the last seven years.