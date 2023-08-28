Scottish golf resort enters administration

A golf resort in Renfrewshire has fallen into administration and will be put up for sale.

The Mar Hall Golf and Spa Resort in Bishopton sits on a 240-acre woodland estate and employs nearly 120 peoplee.

In a statement on its website, bosses said administrators from EY-Parthenon’s Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy team have been appointed as joint administrators of Mar Estates Limited.

The luxury resort will continue to trade on a business-as-usual basis, and existing bookings and gift vouchers remain valid.

Experienced hotel operators Michels & Taylor have also been instructed to support the joint administrators in managing the resort, pending a sale.

Previously the site of Erskine Hospital, a £15 million re-fit converted the building into a luxury hotel which opened in 2004.

It boasts a swimming pool, gym and 18-hole golf course which hosts pro-am tournaments throughout the year.

The statement reads: “On August 22, 2023, Andrew Dolliver, Kris Aspin and Luke Charleton of EY-Parthenon’s Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy team were appointed as joint administrators of Mar Estates Limited, trading as Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort (“the Resort”).

“Located on a 240-acre woodland estate, Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort is a five-star luxury hotel near Glasgow, employing 118 staff.

“The resort continues to trade on a business-as-usual basis. Existing bookings and gift vouchers remain valid. Any customer enquiries should be directed to info@marhall.com.

“The resort will be marketed for sale, with the joint administrators anticipating significant interest for this high-profile asset.

“Experienced hotel operators Michels & Taylor have been instructed to support the joint administrators in managing the Resort, pending a sale.”