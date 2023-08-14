Work starts on building 14 homes at Deane Golf Club

Developers have started building 14 detached four and five-bedroom homes on land by Deane Golf Club in Bolton.

Prior to work starting, Deane Golf Club consulted with its board and wider members, and gained full support to sell the land to raise much needed funds to invest in the club in order to protect its long-term future.

Malcolm Woodward, chairman of directors at Deane Golf Club said, “Thanks to [developer] Concert Homes, our new neighbours, we have been able to take the opportunity to make a significant investment allowing us to upgrade our golf course making it both more challenging and enjoyable to play as well as a major upgrade to the clubhouse.

“We are also keen to work with Concert Homes to develop and improve our links with the local community and schools close by.

“If you play golf, would like to give it a try or just take advantage of the hospitality we offer in the clubhouse, call in and see us and enjoy the benefits the club can offer.

“Whether it be a drink at the bar, a coffee, snack, or our signature Sunday lunches.

“Our house manager Joanne will be delighted to meet you.”

Laurie Lane, managing director of Concert Homes said: “I am delighted we have finally broken ground on this exciting project.

“We look forward to continuing our good relationship with the excellent team at Deane Golf Club and building new relationships with the local community, as we deliver these desirable executive homes over the coming months.”