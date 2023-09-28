All-electric mowers used at the Open

There’s only just over a decade left to change how we use energy and sustainable course management is becoming a priority for golf courses across the country.

Here we see the Toro eFlex 1021 lithium-ion battery-powered pedestrian greensmower and Greensmaster eTriFlex 3370 all-electric ride-on greensmower at the Open 2023. These machines were chosen by links manager James Bledge as some of the best carbon-neutral machinery options available.

James says of the eFlex 1021: “When you find a pedestrian greensmower that provides this level of precision and quality, powered by a battery, you don’t look anywhere else.”

The Greensmaster eTriFlex 3370 was the machine of choice for the greens at St Andrews at last year’s championship and at Royal Liverpool Golf Club was used on the tees and surrounds, and according to James is “quite literally one of the best machines made.”

Meanwhile, Toro, a global leader in turf and landscape maintenance equipment, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the eFlex 1021 pedestrian greensmowers. These cutting-edge machines champion sustainable course management and carbon-neutrality in maintenance equipment, without compromising on precision and quality. Groundskeepers take note – the future of fine turf maintenance is here, and it’s electric.

A push to make the sustainable choice is being felt across the industry, where reducing the environmental impact of equipment is being carefully balanced with the need for exceptional performance. To make the green choice, you need to go red — the eFlex 1021 treads that line with unmatched precision.

Lithium-ion battery technology is harnessed to deliver an unmatched electrical efficiency in the Greensmaster eFlex 1021. It’s capable of incredible longevity with minimal maintenance, and allows operators to mow up to 3,250 m² (35,000 sq. ft.) of turf on a single charge.

Flex suspension and Dual Precision Adjustment (DPA) cutting units– featuring Toro’s EdgeSeries cylinders – combine to deliver a consistent, high quality cut and superior aftercut appearance. When the greener choice performs this well, the solution to sustainable grounds maintenance is an easy one.

Tee up a win-win for your golf course with this all-electric pedestrian mower, and deliver a cutting performance worthy of championship level. Currently in stock and available for delivery, contact Reesink Turfcare to order your Greensmaster eFlex 1021 today.