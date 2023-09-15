Balfron Golf Society to build new £300k clubhouse

Balfron Golf Society in Stirlingshire is to build a new clubhouse to replace its current wooden structure.

Likely to cost around £300,000, the project is being made possible by substantial support and grant funding from sportscotland’s Sport Facilities fund.

The new clubhouse will offer dedicated changing facilities for men, women and junior golfers.

Balfron Golf Society has an extremely healthy junior membership with over 50 junior golfers either playing or learning the game. The total membership of the club is over 400, reports The Scotsman.

Club captain Susan McKenzie commented: “Balfron Golf Society is a proud community club and has worked tirelessly to encourage involvement in golf at all levels. We run hugely-successful junior programmes and have a strong ladies section that continues to go from strength to strength.

“One of the club’s key foundations is affordability, as we’re keen to see every member of the local community given access to a quality golf course on their doorstep.

“The new clubhouse allows us to better care for our members but also provide excellent facilities to our growing visitor base, our local community and to encourage participation in golf for everyone and all levels.”

The project has been welcomed by sportscotland chief executive Forbes Dunlop, who said: “Balfron Golf Society has a long history of providing opportunities for the local community to take part in golf and wider activities and it is fantastic to see their continued ambition through this clubhouse development.

“The commitment to inclusion built into this project was a key factor in our decision to support the development through National Lottery investment from the Sports Facilities Fund.

“We know that improving the places people take part in sport is crucial for widening opportunities, but it’s the commitment of partners like Balfron Golf Society to ensure that the needs of the local community are met that will ensure this club will continue to be a huge asset to Balfron and the surrounding area for many years to come.”