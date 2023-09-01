Club to build glamping pods for golf stays and weddings

A Kent golf course could soon be home to 12 new glamping pods, which should help it offer extra accommodation for events such as weddings.

The huts, each measuring 10 feet by 20 feet, would provide additional accommodation at the Weald Of Kent Golf Course, reports Kent Online.

Each pod can sleep two, but has no kitchen facilities.

The business, which already has some hotel rooms, said the pods would house golfers on golfing breaks, and also allow it to cater for guests at wedding receptions and conferences.

Golf course bosses made a similar request for planning permission for nine pods in March 2022, but withdrew that application after council planning officers said the pods were in too prominent a position.

This time around the proposal is to place them further into the golf course on the site of a disused pitching practice green.

They would be positioned in two curved rows and joined by a pathway to the main hotel buildings. There would be no vehicle access up to the pods.

Each hut could accommodate two people and have a shower room, but beyond tea-making facilities and a microwave, there would be no kitchen, and guests would be expected to eat in the club’s restaurant.

The club hopes the pods will increase trade and create the equivalent of at least five full-time jobs.