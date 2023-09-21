David Murch, Business Development Consultant – SW England and Wales, Foremost Golf, offers advice on converting pro shop traffic to increased sales.

Every time a golfer arrives at the golf club there is an opportunity to make a sale. This article will discuss an array of factors that are within the control of the retailer, which can have a positive impact on sales performance when implemented correctly.

The car park to pro shop journey

Reviewing the customer’s journey from the car park to the pro shop is a good idea. Is the shop easy to find? If not, is there signage offering clear directions to its location? Whilst on this journey, it’s important to identify any potential places where further signs could be added to reinforce messages of product offerings, services and value. Our recommendation to Foremost members is to complete a shop walk from the car park at least once a month but ideally once a week.

Foremost members utilising EMP Premium receive a free A-frame with regular deliveries of A1 size posters. This is a fantastic way of keeping the signage fresh and gives the impression that there is always something new in-store. Window vinyl stickers are another excellent way to make the shop look professional whilst enticing customers to come inside.

Set up the store for success

The first thing to consider is how the store is set up. When a customer steps into the pro shop, what is their impression of the business? Is it a positive one? If the shop looks cluttered, unclean and poorly organised, the potential new customer’s first impression will most certainly be ‘messy business’. This makes a huge difference in terms of trust, which is integral to securing that first purchase.

Exciting in-store displays

Firstly, it’s important to understand where the high-traffic flow areas are in the store. Once they’ve been identified it’s important, they have the classic ‘pick-me-up’ impulse buys. Balls, tees and gloves should be within easy reach when walking to the counter. During busy times, a shop set up for self-service will lead to more sales.

The majority of suppliers now provide excellent shop-in-shop displays which can really make products stand out and draw the customer in. By maintaining these displays in colour and size order, it creates an easy, logical way to shop, leading to a much higher chance of a customer making an impulsive buy.

In 2022, Foremost introduced the EMP Hot Spot display. The Hot Spot display rotates not just dedicated campaigns, but also key supplier launches so that every one of the stock categories gets its moment in the sun. Crucially the through traffic is also impacted throughout the year with the full range of products available from re-gripping to the latest branded golf clubs.

Its simple but versatile design works very well with its in-built snap frame POS holders allowing the consumer offer to be clearly displayed.

Effective ticketing

When done effectively, ticketing will ultimately drive sales. The combination of effective ticketing and a well-dressed store will only positively impact sales. When done correctly, ticketing should act like another member of staff, allowing much easier self-service, especially during busy times.

It’s also important to dismiss the assumption that pro shops are more expensive than the high street and online retailers. This can be counteracted through effective ticketing and also offering a ‘Price Match Promise’. This has a positive impact on sales and reduces the likelihood of someone going elsewhere for a purchase due their perception of price.

Staff and customer interactions

The professional shop team should be seen as the experts. It’s important that this is demonstrated when communicating with customers. With increased footfall of visitors to the pro shop there is an incredible amount of value in training staff on buying signals and how they can prompt an impulse buy. Offering the golfer simple advice may trigger them to buy: “Would you like to make a saving on those golf balls sir / madam?” (Prompting the upsell opportunity to dozens or multi-dozen). Do staff members see opportunities for linked purchases to help increase that average basket spend? “Would you like a shoe bag with those new shoes?” If the customer is struggling to decide between two shirts that they particularly like, have staff members got the authority to offer a discount so they buy both? These prompts can be seen as simple but can go a long way in impacting customer spend.

Capturing customer data

In modern retailing, it’s often said that your business is only as big as your database. So, it’s essential to obtain data from each new member and visitor that comes into the professional shop. There are many ways to do this but the most simple and effective is confidently asking them for an email address or for a social media follow in-store.

For further information on Foremost Golf, email david.murch@foremostgolf.com or call 07712 842720