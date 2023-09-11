Police appeal for information: “Just take a look at this picture”

A police force in Lancashire has appealed for information after vandals rode at least one off-road bike onto a golf course, causing damage.

Colne and West Craven Police posted an image of the vandalism on social media and ‘PC Matt’ added: “We need your help. Just take a look at this picture. This is the beautiful grounds of Nelson Golf Club. Some unkind persons have decided it to be a good idea to ride across the grounds and greens causing over £700-worth of damage, not to mention the disruption to members.

“Let’s be clear that this is not acceptable.”

Lancashire Police added that there has been a recent rise in anti-social behaviour involving off-road bikes, particularly at sports clubs.

The mindless actions caused serious damage to the course, with deep tracks left on greens at the course which will take intensive work, money and time to fully recover.

It will also cause serious disruption for golfers at the 121-year-old club.

Many of the responses to the Facebook post were from local residents who were critical of the police for, they claim, not doing enough to tackle anti-social behaviour.

“People are getting away with everything in Colne these days,” wrote one person, for example. Another advised that residents need to create photographic evidence as the police no longer pursue suspects while a third questioned the language used by the police in the statement, suggesting that the officer didn’t want to “hurt the feelings” of the vandals.