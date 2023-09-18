The R&A to launch global philanthropy programme

The R&A Foundation is launching a global philanthropy programme as it seeks to fulfil its mission to transform lives through golf.

The R&A Foundation was formed in 2003 and reinvests proceeds from The Open, golf’s original championship, in developing golf globally and helping more people enjoy the benefits of playing the game.

Entering a new phase, with additional funds raised through philanthropy, The R&A Foundation will be able to substantially increase the amount of support it provides to individuals and communities worldwide through golf.

During the pre-launch stage, over £5 million has already been secured. Supporters include Rolex, The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation, AIG and an international group of individual donors.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, “We know that golf offers a wide range of social, health and cultural benefits to people and communities and can be a powerful force in transforming lives. That’s why we want to go further and faster in our efforts to introduce more people to the sport around the world.

“We have been delighted by the enthusiasm and generosity shown at the very outset of this new philanthropy venture. With the support of these individuals and organisations – and the many more who we know share our love of the game – The R&A Foundation will deliver a step change for golf and inspire current and future generations. This is an exciting time for golf and we see a huge opportunity to realise our ambitious vision for the sport to be truly thriving in 50 years’ time.”

The R&A Foundation says it will focus its support on projects under five themes which strengthen the St Andrews-based governing body’s long-term vision for golf:

Accessibility – developing facilities and programmes that enable people to get into golf.

Sustainability – increasing understanding of the environmental impact and benefits of golf.

Health – investing in research and programming which use golf to improve people’s health.

Heritage – expanding the reach of The R&A World Golf Museum.

Talent – supporting the pathways that enable people to reach their potential through golf.

Examples of projects which The R&A Foundation supports include Golf It!, the community golf and leisure facility which opened last month in Glasgow; EDGA, an organisation which promotes opportunities for golfers with disabilities; The R&A Greenkeeping Scholarship programme; the ‘Golf on Prescription’ pilot project in Scotland; the Golf Memories project to help people affected by memory loss or loneliness and the African high performance programme.