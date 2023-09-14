Toptracer and UK WGC join forces for driving range takeover

The world’s number one range technology, Toptracer, and the UK Women’s Golf Community (UK WGC) – founded by Jasmine, aka The Jazzy Golfer – joined forces for a groundbreaking driving range takeover that brought together more than 130 women and girls and introduced more than 50 newcomers to golf.

Held at GolfPlex, a modern driving range equipped with Toptracer technology, members of UK WGC – representing diverse backgrounds and skill levels – travelled to Bracknell from across the country to enjoy an innovative and experiential golf experience.

Aimed at both seasoned golfers and complete newcomers looking to ignite an interest in the game, the latter were given the perfect platform to give golf a try through Toptracer’s range of game modes, including beginner modes like Go Fish, and more advanced challenges such as Closest to Pin and Points Game.

The event was hosted by The Jazzy Golfer, host of CNN’s Living Golf, and an advocate for women’s participation in the sport. “This collaboration between the UK WGC and Toptracer has been fantastic,” she commented. “It was an incredible moment witnessing so many women and girls come together in one place, all enjoying golf in a welcoming, safe and fun environment. I don’t think

I’ve ever seen that may women at a driving range and we couldn’t have done it without the support of Toptracer.

“The event not only celebrated those who already play golf but by having the Toptracer technology in every single bay, it enabled many of the new golfers to start their journeys in a fun, engaging and unintimidating way. I’ve had so many messages from people who were there saying how much fun they had including many who have now got the golfing bug which we love to hear! It really was such a brilliant night, and one that won’t be forgotten by any of the attendees any time soon!”

The event also welcomed special guest, Inci Mehmet. The Sky Sports Broadcaster and former LET professional was on hand to deliver an insightful Q&A to attendees alongside Jazzy, before sharing her expertise with the many beginner golfers up and down the driving range.