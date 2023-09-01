Two golf clubs attacked by vandals

Two golf clubs have reported that vandals have attacked their courses, causing a shocking level of damage.

Southampton Municipal Golf Course saw young people on bikes and quadbikes rip across the course’s green recently, leaving tyre marks and making a part of the course unusable.

The 27-hole council-run course was ripped apart in broad daylight with some members of the public watching on.

Southampton City Council said in a statement: “The grounds maintenance team at the council started work to repair the damage caused to the course.

“We’ve ensured players have an alternative green to play and we anticipate that the impacted area will be back open within two weeks.

“We’re very much welcoming players for a great value round of golf, and pleased the impact of the vandalism on players is limited.”

Meanwhile. the 14th green and a temporary cabin were badly damaged in a recent incident at Newtonmore Golf Club in the Highland council area of Scotland.

Big chunks were taken out at the hole and the surrounding area of the putting green.

The club posted on social media: “Our head greenkeeper was very dismayed to find the 14th green and the cabin extensively damaged this morning.”Whoever did this should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves and we’re currently reviewing our CCTV footage and actively following up a lead.”

Local and visiting golfers expressed their dismay at the vandalism online.

Jeanette Meldrum stated: “This is disgusting. The greens were beautiful when we played last week. I know how much work goes into this. So sorry this has happened.”

Robin Prescott said: “I feel so sorry for the greenkeepers in particular but also everyone who enjoys our great course.”

Gayle MacArthur posted: “Disgrace. We have just played the course and feel so lucky we have such good greenkeepers as you’d barely know it had happened. These guys work so hard – it’s awful they’ve even had to contend with this.”