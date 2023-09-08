Wales’ oldest golf club unveils major improvements

A £1.7 million project to redevelop the oldest golf club in Wales is to be completed by the end of this month.

Tenby Golf Club has built a state-of-the-art clubhouse, five ‘dormy style’ bedrooms for golfers, a new ten-bedroom boutique guest accommodation named ‘The Dunes’ and ‘The Links’, and a fine dining restaurant that will be headed-up by renowned chef Duncan Barham.

Funding came from a loan of £995,400 from the Development Bank of Wales and a grant of £248,850 from Visit Wales alongside private funding.

Appointed as the main contractor, construction and civil engineering company WB Griffiths of Haverfordwest has worked alongside Architects Acanthus Holdings, Bullock Consulting and Roger Casey Associates plus local supply companies such as Shoreline Interiors of Pembroke Dock, Janey Evers Interiors, KO Carpets and others to develop the site.

Established in 1888, Tenby Golf Club is known as the birthplace of Welsh golf and one of the founding members of the Welsh Golfing Union.

The course is nearly all located in a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). Chairman of Tenby Golf Club, Nick Gregg said: “This is a major investment for Pembrokeshire as it will transform Tenby Golf Club.

“It will benefit golfing enthusiasts and the local community alike with an improved clubhouse, much-needed high-quality guest accommodation and a fine dining restaurant that will all be open to non-members.

“The development gives us a great opportunity to showcase Tenby and the surrounding area and we’re absolutely committed to making sure that as many local people as possible benefit with 23 new jobs, supply chain work plus the opportunity to come along and enjoy the new facilities.”

Richard Easton from Development Bank added: “Tenby Golf Club attracts tourists and local golfing enthusiasts.

“The investment in the facilities will now open the club up to non-members who want to enjoy the improved clubhouse as well as the guest accommodation and restaurant.”

The loan of £995,400 from the Development Bank of Wales came from the Wales Tourism Investment Fund. Financed entirely by the Welsh government, the £50 million fund offers loans between £100,000 and £5 million for distinctive, stand out tourism projects.