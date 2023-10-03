Dudsbury golf course to close next year

The golf course at Dudsbury Golf Club, Hotel & Spa in Dorset is to close next year, its owner has revealed.

Beate Robinson has written to members to explain that while the hotel and spa will continue to function, and will be invested in, the course will close in April amid “extremely unprecedented times”.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that the golf course only at Dudsbury Golf Club, Hotel & Spa will be closing from 1st April 2024,” writes Robinson.

“We were recently informed that the lease purchased on the golf course will expire on 31st March 2024 and will not be renewed.

“I would like to confirm that the hotel and spa, bistro, events and the guesthouse will operate as normal but will undergo extensive refurbishments and investment and will continue to provide excellent facilities for the local community to use.

“Over the years Dave and I have always provided excellent value golf on an extremely challenging course. Dave Braban’s vision when purchasing the club back in 2006, was always “golf for all and not just the few”. I feel I have fulfilled his wishes over the past 18 years during some extremely unprecedented times.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my team who have maintained the course and supported the club throughout our time here.

“I would like to also extend my thanks to our members and patrons who have enjoyed the course over the years.”