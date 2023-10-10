Greenkeeping team praised for incredible repair job

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir October 10, 2023 10:26

A golf course in the West Midlands has been vandalised after a car drove onto the venue and damaged a green and a fairway – but the greenkeeping team had the green back in play later the same morning.

Andrew Wood, the golf course manager at Enville Golf Club, posted shocking images of the damage on social media.

Image from LinkedIn

He wrote that a car had crashed through gates at the club and drove onto one of its two 18-hole courses, The Lodge.

Incredibly, the green was back in play later that same morning.

Image from LinkedIn

“What a team,” he wrote on Sunday.

“This morning, one of our courses was vandalised after a car crashed through a set of gates on The Lodge course and continued to try and destroy our 3rd green and 13th fairway.

Image from LinkedIn

“Before I got in, my supervisor had adjusted and prioritised jobs so that we could still set up both courses for members to play but also give us bodies to begin repairs.

Image from LinkedIn

“Two of our team changed planned arrangements so that we could complete the repair work as quickly as possible and get the green back in play.

Image from LinkedIn

“By 10:30am the green was back in play for the members.

“Just one example of going the extra mile and the great work greenkeeping teams up and down the land carry out.

Image from LinkedIn

“It’s the reason why I get annoyed when they are so often undervalued.”

 

Alistair Dunsmuir
<

