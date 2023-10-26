Kilspindie Golf Club acquires Reelmaster 3550-D thanks to Reesink ReeOwn

Kilspindie Golf Club has its hands on a new used Reelmaster 3550-D as part of Reesink’s ReeOwn scheme that refurbishes and rehomes preloved Toro equipment.

When it came time for a new machine to cut the surrounds and small bankings on the tees and greens, head greenkeeper John Arbuckle, who has been at the club for 40 years now and has a team of four, decided that using Reesink’s ReeOwn scheme was the best course of action.

John says: “We went with the ReeOwn scheme because of price. We were aware of the scheme and it made total sense to make use of it to get the best machine for the budget available. Reesink can be trusted to take care of the refurbishment, making sure that the machine was reliable and up for the job on our links course. The machine comes with a one year warranty too.”

The Reelmaster 3550-D in particular saves more than just its upfront cost, as it’s known to be both fuel efficient and economical to run.

Kilspindie Golf Club’s links course is hidden away amongst the nature reserve of Aberlady Bay, making the gentle tread of the Reelmaster 3550-D the ideal choice. It is 15-20 percent lighter than comparable models, providing the ideal combination of turf friendliness and productive performance.

John says: “The lightweight units is one of the key reasons we picked this particular machine. We bought it to complement the work we do with our Toro fairway mower. We’re cutting things a bit higher than we’d do with that, and since the 3550 has 5” cutting reels instead of rotary decks, it lets the growth recover more quickly.”

With a lightweight build, highly manoeuvrable three wheel drive, a generous 208cm cutting width, and a proven power unit, Toro has created a mower ideal for links and heathland courses complemented by a 7 mph mowing speed for fast and effective cutting.

John is no stranger to using Toro around the course, having worked with Toro equipment for over 20 years. “We’ve got a 3100 SideWinder, a greens triple and a Workman HDX,” he says. “Of course it always depends on the condition of the machine but it was great working with Reesink’s ReeOwn scheme and we’d definitely use it again when considering new machines.”