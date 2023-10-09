Rudding Park to build new clubhouse

A golf club in Yorkshire is to invest heavily in its facilities.

Rudding Park in Harrogate is to build a new clubhouse, family hub and four tennis courts, and will reinstate a walled garden removed in the 1970s.

The resort says this will result in an additional 75 full time jobs and lead to an extra £14.3 million being spent in the local area every year.

Planning documents stated its current clubhouse was originally built as a temporary facility but has now outgrown its useful life and “considerably discredits the 18-hole course.”

The new building will be spread over two storeys and also will feature swimming pools, restaurants, a gym and changing rooms.

Simon Mackaness, owner of Rudding Park, told local councillors that the scheme will secure the future of the business.

He said: “As owners, this application presents our family’s commitment to securing the long-term future of the site. The plans have been subject to much discussion with officers and consultees. It presents a unique opportunity to build on our past successes and provide high-quality facilities.”

Green Party councillor for Aire Valley, Andy Brown, one of 12 to approve the planning application, said: “All too often we see developers pay lip service to biodiversity, sustainability and good design. I looked at this with a critical eye on those issues and was happy with what I saw.”

“The vision is to create the UK’s best independent luxury resort and, to do this, the resort requires a new clubhouse, redeveloped family facilities and additional sports amenities,” a report said.