Turnaround for Durham golf and country club

A golf and country club in Durham that was struggling this time last year is now investing significantly in itself.

At the end of 2022 the country club at Woodham Golf and Country Club ceased trading with immediate effect, after its tenant left the business, although the golf club was unaffected.

However, since then the club has been brought back into management by its owner, Hall Construction.

To breathe new life into the site, £400,000 has been invested on The Lakeside restaurant and green room areas, alongside £250,000 on the golf course, its greens and drainage.

Restaurant manager Michelle Peel said: “We’re already often exceeding 100 bookings for Sunday lunches while Saturdays are quite busy, and we’re aiming to complement that by increasing footfall during the week.”

Peel added: “The owners are ambitious and want to create a busy, thriving club that has fantastic food and drinks on offer every day of the week.

“We’re also looking to host birthday parties, wedding receptions, christenings and business events in the clubhouse, as we now have the facilities to cater for all types of private events.”