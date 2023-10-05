Two Scottish golf courses are saved

Two municipal Scottish golf courses that were told they would be closed down just one week ago have both been rescued.

Their Labour-run council blamed the Scottish government, run by the SNP, for failing to effectively distribute funding from Westminster, for the cuts, while the SNP has blamed Labour for poor management of the council.

At the end of September, North Lanarkshire Council announced plans to close 39 community facilities, in a bid to save £4.7 million for the council, which needs to save £64 million over the next three years.

These included swimming pools, libraries and sport facilities such as Palacerigg Golf Club in Cumbernauld and Lochview Golf Course, Coatbridge.

However, there was an online public backlash to the closures, and Labour councillors revolted against their own party’s plans.

North Lanarkshire Labour leader councillor Jim Logue said: “We have taken the decision to protect these important community assets, despite a total lack of support from the Scottish government to do so.

“The SNP has refused to offer a single penny more to support these facilities despite receiving £6 million to support swimming pools from the UK government.

“North Lanarkshire Labour will protect these important facilities for the duration of this council term.”

He said: “However, our financial situation remains dire after more than a decade of cuts to our budget from the SNP in Holyrood, but Labour will always stand up for families here.

“It remains the case that North Lanarkshire Council will face difficult budget decisions as a result of the failure of the SNP to properly resource local government.”

The council temporarily suspended Twitter replies after it said it received abuse and “comments of a party political nature” over the decision.

Earlier, the SNP’s Neil Gray MSP and Anum Qaisar MP said: “We do not believe these cuts are necessary and will leave people with poorer health, which will cost the council more in the long run.”

The North Lanarkshire SNP group is now calling for a vote of no confidence in the Labour-run council leader.