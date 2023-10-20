Vandals destroy range technology at Essex golf club

A golf club in Essex has suffered tens of thousands of pounds-worth of damage after vandals broke in and smashed up its driving range technology.

Two criminals used an angle grinder to cut down shot tracing equipment and also destroyed a ball-collecting robot.

The TrackMan device was worth £40,000 and the robot £5,000.

Golf operations manager James Holland said he was “devastated” to come across the destruction.

He said replacing damaged cabling cost an extra £5,000 and estimated the club lost at least £10,000 worth of food and drink sales while repairs took place.

“The TrackMan is absolutely fundamental to what we offer here,” said the manager, who lives at the club.

“We’ve had people phoning up asking if it is back up and running again and when we’ve said no, that’s the end of the phone call.

“These people could have nicked the camera but they just cut it loose and left it on the floor, that is the most frustrating thing.

“I went over there at 3.30am and saw it, which was devastating. It is my first month here and I’m really trying to make a name for myself, so I’m gutted.”

He added: “With the TrackMan we can run competitions and it is another thing that gets people down to the club.

“Now all of that has been put on hold and we have definitely noticed the effect.”

Holland, who has played golf since he was 16, said he now patrols the club every evening to keep an eye out for any further incidents.

New cameras have also been purchased covering a wider range of angles at the venue.

Essex Police has launched an appeal for anyone with information to contact its officers after an investigation proved unfruitful.

A spokesman for Essex Police said its officers received a report of criminal damage at the club overnight on Sunday, October 1.

Anyone with information should call 101 and cite crime reference 42/176766/23.