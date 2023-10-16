Welsh golf club plans major expansion

A golf club in Wales hopes to almost triple the size of its driving range and build a new building to contain a pro shop and refreshment facilities.

Lakeside Golf Course has applied to Powys County Council to add 11 bays to its current six-bay floodlit driving range, for the “erection of a building for use as viewing area, refreshments, shop, storage and toilets”.

A new parking area will also be provided for 20 cars next to the new facility, which will include two disabled parking bays, as well as the installation of a sewage treatment plant.

Planning agent, Phillip Humphreys, explained the proposal in a design and access statement by saying: “Lakeside Golf Course has been operating very successfully since it opened in 2007.

“In 2014, a driving range facility was added, consisting of six open fronted bays, where members of the public can practice their golf providing an important facility for coaching.

“This has proved so successful that it is proposed to increase the number of bays to 17.

“There will also be a shop where golfing merchandise can be bought, toilets and storage areas.

“It should be noted that these facilities will only be used by people visiting the driving range and will provide employment for an additional six people.”

Humphreys adds that the golf course is an important tourism asset, bringing in people from further afield and catering for those who are on holiday in the area. He notes that Argae Hall Caravan Park is next to the golf club.

He added: “The extension to the driving range bays will be clad in olive green plastic-coated preformed metal sheeting to match the existing bays and maintenance sheds.

“The viewing gallery and refreshment area will have a grey metal roof with brick and glass elevations facing the clubhouse.

“The building has been designed to take advantage of the location next to the lake and will sit comfortably into the landscape in terms of scale, materials and appearance.”