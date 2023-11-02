Club profile: Abbey Hill Golf Centre

Abbey Hill has spent £350,000 on significant interior improvements to its clubhouse – and this is only part of an investment project that has seen £1 million spent on the venue in the last 12 months.

Abbey Hill Golf Centre, a BGL (Burhill Group Limited) venue in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, has recently invested more than £850,000 in its clubhouse and golf course, reflecting the centre’s commitment to continuously improving the facilities and overall golfing experience for members and visitors in the area.

The improvements, which include the first phase of a two-phase clubhouse investment project, and extensive golf course renovations, culminate in the second phase of the planned clubhouse refurbishments, which are slated to start in January 2024.

The first of the two-phase clubhouse investment saw £350,000 spent on the refurbishment of two main function rooms; the Fairway Suite and the Atrium Suite, with new carpets, bars, lighting, and furniture – a refurbished entrance foyer, the creation of new staff offices, and a rejuvenated coffee bar.

Russell Heady, general manager at Abbey Hill, said, “We are thrilled to have completed phase one of our clubhouse renovation project for our members and visitors to enjoy. The refurbished Fairway and Atrium Suites are now stunning spaces, perfect for hosting a variety of functions. We’re already looking ahead to the second phase of this project in early 2024, which will further enhance our facilities.”

The golf course has also undergone significant improvements in recent months. Abbey Hill is now in the second year of a five-year bunker renovation plan, which will total another £500,000 investment. This includes the refurbishment of every bunker on the property with the latest drainage technology. Additionally, new tees and pathways have been added on two locations around the course.

Guy Riggott, head of operations for BGL Golf, commented on the extensive investment: “We are committed to continually investing in our golf venues, to provide both members and visitors with the best possible golf experience.

“We are always looking for ways in which to provide exceptional value to members at Abbey Hill, but also to local golfers and people in the community – this significant investment is yet another step towards achieving that goal,” he added.

Phase two of the clubhouse renovation project will commence in January 2024, bringing the total investment in the clubhouse to £500,000 – also taking total investment in the past 12 months to £1 million. The project will involve the installation of new changing rooms and toilets for both men and women, and the installation of a new, larger kitchen.