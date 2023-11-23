European Tour Destinations launches Digital Marketing Trends 2024

Leaders within the golf industry have identified strategic digital marketing trends that will help destinations convert audience engagement into sales in 2024.

In a new feature by European Tour Destinations, Digital Marketing Trends 2024, key personnel at the European Tour Group and international real estate agents, Fine & Country, pinpointed personalisation, social media stories and immersive experiences as the trends that would help venues enhance customer interactions, increase sales and achieve a greater return on investment (ROI) for the year ahead.

“In an ever-changing digital landscape, it is important for golf destinations to use all of the tools at their disposal to stay at the forefront of golfers’ minds when they make their travel decisions,” said head of European Tour Destinations, Ian Knox.

“Simply profiling your audience to deliver bespoke content is no longer enough. In the golf tourism industry, identifying who your audiences are is important, but in 2024, going beyond the demographics will prove vital.

“At a time when it has become increasingly challenging to remain in the spotlight, golf destinations, including our member venues, should consider personalised experiences, engaging social content and immersive campaigns for their 2024 marketing strategies.”

The European Tour Destinations multi-media feature delves deeper into the three major trends and shares examples of how golf destinations could implement these to evolve their customer interactions and increase their ROI.

As a member of the European Tour Destinations network, venues can gain exclusive access to the skills, knowledge and expertise of leading figureheads within the European Tour Group, its associates, such as Fine & Country, as well as key industry leaders from diverse sectors.