Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club blend ancient and modern

Golfers first played on the links of Chanonry (now called Fortrose & Rosemarkie) as far back as 1702, with historic records also showing that an AGM took place in 1793, making it the 15th oldest recorded golf club in the world.

When you can boast the only links play in your region of Ross-Shire, you’re on to a winner – and the club’s membership of more than 1,100 reflects its popularity, not only locally but increasingly from overseas with members from throughout Europe, Canada and the US to name but a few – all eager to soak up history and admire the stunning coastal views on one of the most unique championship golf courses in the world.

When the club wanted to blend ancient and modern, it sourced changing room specialist Fitlockers to upgrade the men’s and women’s locker room areas, under a clubhouse upgrade that included a stylish new patio area seating 30.

“Our metal lockers had served us since 1989, and we wanted to move into the 21st century,” says club manager Mike MacDonald. “We had the budget so contacted several suppliers and Fitlockers responded quickly. David Fitchett visited us to discuss our requirements and created a design and layout that reflected our members’ needs.”

The club earmarked space once occupied by the old pro shop (a new office and pro shop structure was built in 2020) to extend its changing provision, resulting in a ladies’ locker room of 24 golf bag lockers and 12 holdall units, with another 120 golf bag lockers and eight holdall lockers in the men’s locker room area.

Bench seating, noticeboards and storage areas complete the fitout, all in attractive light oak, with traditional brass lock and key security and carpeting throughout, including those for the seat and locker tops.

“David was great to deal with and displayed extensive knowledge of laying out optimal changing areas,” Mike adds. “The ventilation holes in the solid oak floors of their golf bag lockers also offer a key benefit in helping reduce condensation when kit is stored in them.”