Golf is predominantly seen as a game for white men, US / UK study finds

A study that looked at social media posts in the US and UK between 2019 and 2022 appears to conclude that the game is mostly talked about by white men.

Golf & Social Media: Diversity, published by Ipsos, is part of a study analysing 16.1 million social media posts, shares, comments and blogs over a three-year period.

The report states more work is required to overcome golf’s reputational issues and successfully welcome a wider audience.

Although the report, which can be viewed here, gives limited detail about its findings, Claire Martin, Ipsos social intelligence researcher, has said the results do “not help dispel the notion that it is a sport for older, white males”.

She said: “Golf is aware of its image problem and is trying hard to diversify, but the messages are not always reaching wider audiences and people outside the sport.

“Remarkably, two percent of all mentions in our sample related to Donald Trump and Republicans playing golf. This association does not help dispel the notion that it is a sport for older, white males.”

The R&A’s Post Covid Opportunity Report previously found that five percent of new golfers in the UK are non-white while, in the United States, African American golfers make up five percent of the country’s 25 million players.