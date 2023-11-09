Greensmaster eFlex 1021 is in stock

Toro’s popular all-electric Greensmaster eFlex 1021, seen in action at The Open 2023, is back in stock and available for immediate delivery.

Toro, a global leader in turf and landscape maintenance equipment, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the eFlex 1021 pedestrian greensmowers. These cutting-edge machines champion sustainable course management and carbon-neutrality in maintenance equipment, without compromising on precision and quality. Groundskeepers take note – the future of fine turf maintenance is here, and it’s electric.

A push to make the sustainable choice is being felt across the industry, where reducing the environmental impact of equipment is being carefully balanced with the need for exceptional performance. To make the green choice, you need to go red — the eFlex 1021 treads that line with unmatched precision.

So reliable is its performance and precision, in fact, that the greensmower was in use at the most prestigious event in golfing, The Open. James Bledge, links manager at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, this year’s host of The Open, was effusive in his praise, “When you find a pedestrian greensmower that provides this level of precision and quality, powered by a battery, you don’t look anywhere else.”

Lithium-ion battery technology is harnessed to deliver an unmatched electrical efficiency in the Greensmaster eFlex 1021. It’s capable of incredible longevity with minimal maintenance, and allows operators to mow up to 3,250 m² (35,000 sq. ft.) of turf on a single charge.

Flex suspension and Dual Precision Adjustment (DPA) cutting units– featuring Toro’s EdgeSeries cylinders – combine to deliver a consistent, high quality cut and superior aftercut appearance. When the greener choice performs this well, the solution to sustainable grounds maintenance is an easy one.

Tee up a win-win for your golf course with this all-electric pedestrian mower, and deliver a cutting performance worthy of championship level. Currently in stock and available for delivery, contact Reesink Turfcare to order your Greensmaster eFlex 1021 today.