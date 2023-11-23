How these two clubs funded their refurbishments

Two historic golf clubs, one in the West Midlands and one in Wales, have both just completed major refurbishment projects that cost nearly £2 million each. Here, we look at the work that was carried out and how the clubs secured the funding.

Two golf clubs both recently believed they needed to invest a similar – and significant – amount in their facilities to secure their futures.

Walmley Golf Club in the West Midlands, has invested £1.6 million in refurbishing its clubhouse, supported by a loan from Lloyds Bank, to secure the future of the venue for its members.

The club, located in the New Hall Valley in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, is an 18-hole parkland golf course, dating back to 1902. The business is primarily volunteer run, employing 14 staff. and several part time hospitality staff.

Thanks to a £500,000 funding package from the bank, in addition to existing capital and loans from members, Walmley has completely refurbished its clubhouse. It has benefitted from a full refit, the refurbishment of its changing rooms and new bars, including a Spike Bar, improving the facilities for members. The balcony has also been extended out and around the end of the building, to provide views across the course and New Hall Valley.

The clubhouse was constructed in 1965 and has only received minimal upgrades since. The addition of modern energy saving measures, including sensor lighting, a new boiler and insulation, will reduce the club’s bills. A lift and refurbished disabled toilets will also help to make the space more accessible.

With the addition of a new catering team, the clubhouse has the space and expertise to offer a positive dining and event experience for members, visitors and family occasions.

The club currently boasts around 650 members. It hopes the new facilities will help sustainably grow membership, with plans to add another 50 social and up to 30 playing members over the next year. It hopes this will help boost its £1 million a year income.

Andy Mitchell, chairman of Walmley Golf Club, said: “The feedback from members on the new facilities has been overwhelmingly positive. The club is a key social destination for our members, especially local families, and seniors, and has been hugely important in providing opportunities for socialisation post-pandemic, when many were feeling quite isolated.

“Walmley Golf Club’s board act as custodians to the club and it’s our responsibility to ensure it prospers, so it’s there for the next generation to enjoy. We’re incredibly grateful for the bank’s support in helping secure the future of our club for our members.”

Lewis Sheen, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: “Walmley Golf Club’s vision is to be recognised as a premiere and progressive venue, and we’re pleased to be supporting them in this goal.

“The club has faced challenges in previous planning applications and our support has been critical to ensuring these important works could still take place. We’re committed to supporting businesses that not only prosper and grow, but also benefit the local community, and we’re proud to be by the side of Walmley Golf Club as it creates an inclusive space for all its members to enjoy.”

Meanwhile, a £1.7 million project to redevelop the oldest golf club in Wales has also just been completed.

Tenby Golf Club has built a state-of-the-art clubhouse, five ‘dormy style’ bedrooms for golfers, a new ten-bedroom boutique guest accommodation named ‘The Dunes’ and ‘The Links’, and a fine dining restaurant that is headed-up by renowned chef Duncan Barham.

Funding came from a loan of £995,400 from the Development Bank of Wales and a grant of £248,850 from Visit Wales, alongside private funding.

Appointed as the main contractor, construction and civil engineering company WB Griffiths of Haverfordwest worked alongside Architects Acanthus Holdings, Bullock Consulting and Roger

Casey Associates plus local supply companies such as Shoreline Interiors of Pembroke Dock, Janey Evers Interiors, KO Carpets and others to develop the site.

Established in 1888, Tenby Golf Club is known as the birthplace of Welsh golf and one of the founding members of the Welsh Golfing Union.

The course is nearly all located in a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). Chairman of Tenby Golf Club, Nick Gregg said: “This is a major investment for Pembrokeshire as it will transform Tenby Golf Club.

“It will benefit golfing enthusiasts and the local community alike with an improved clubhouse, much-needed high-quality guest accommodation and a fine dining restaurant that will all be open to non-members.

“The development gives us a great opportunity to showcase Tenby and the surrounding area and we’re absolutely committed to making sure that as many local people as possible benefit with 23 new jobs, supply chain work plus the opportunity to come along and enjoy the new facilities.”

Richard Easton from Development Bank added: “Tenby Golf Club attracts tourists and local golfing enthusiasts.

“The investment in the facilities will now open the club up to non-members who want to enjoy the improved clubhouse as well as the guest accommodation and restaurant.”

The loan of £995,400 from the Development Bank of Wales came from the Wales Tourism Investment Fund. Financed entirely by the Welsh government, the £50 million fund offers loans between £100,000 and £5 million for distinctive, stand out tourism projects.