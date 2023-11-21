Midweek afternoon golf is booming

A new survey has found the surge in participation in the last few years has been disproportionally spread out across the times people play, as midweek afternoon golf has seen the biggest rise.

According to data analyst The Revenue Club, in 2019, the number of rounds of golf at UK clubs was almost identical before and after midday. In 2023, however, and following a huge boost in participation, 60 percent of golf rounds have been played in the afternoons or evenings.

The split between weekday and weekend rounds has also changed, although not as dramatically. In 2019, 56 percent of golf rounds were played Monday to Friday, in 2023 that had risen to 59 percent.

Rob Corcoran, director at The Revenue Club, said: “A higher proportion of golf is being played in the afternoons as flexible workers are clocking off early and heading to the course.”

He added: “There has also been a big shift in the demographic of people playing golf. From older players before the pandemic to a growing number of younger people. We saw this big growth in the 25 to 34, and 35 to 45 age brackets.”

His comments come as golf coach Peter Cowen has said he also believes the game has gotten younger. “I have been a professional over 55 years and it seems to be a young man’s game these days,” he wrote.