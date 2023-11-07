Plan for £20m ‘Total Golf’ venue in Merseyside unveiled

A £20 million proposal for major improvements to Kirkby Valley Golf Course in Merseyside, in order to make it a ‘Total Golf’ destination, has been revealed.

More than two years ago an initial plan was unveiled, which involved adding multi-sport offerings including tennis and football, to the venue, but it was rejected in December 2022. The new plan has been substantially revised and now mainly focuses on golf.

The club’s operator, Green Circle Leisure, says the new plan will realise the site’s potential to create an outstanding golf destination.

“The original planning application envisaged the creation of additional sporting facilities including tennis courts, soccer-fives pitches and a bowling green, but there was concern that this would impact adversely on the greenbelt and the sense of openness which is an important aspect of the site,” said Green Circle’s director of golf, David Goscombe.

“As a result we have undertaken a major review of the project and decided to focus on the golf facilities to realise the unique potential of the site to create the best possible golf destination.”

The new masterplan includes an improved 18-hole championship course with reshaped greens, tees and new irrigation and drainage, a nine-hole par three academy course, an 18-hole adventure golf course, and a new clubhouse and state-of-the-art two tier driving range, including golf simulation and teaching spaces.

David Goscombe added: “Golf is at the core of our business and our ‘Total Golf’ model is about breaking down barriers to participation and making the game as attractive, accessible and affordable to as many people as possible.

“Kirkby Valley is a unique asset, as it enables us to offer every format of the game in one location. This will be a ground breaking development and completely unique in this region.”

Green Circle says its investment will create 106 full time permanent jobs in greenkeeping, grounds maintenance, hospitality, retail, golf tuition, admin and marketing.

It hopes the plans will be approved by Knowsley Council before the end of the year, with work due to commence in spring 2024.