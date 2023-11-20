Poll of UK golfers shows participation likely to remain high

A new survey of UK golfers has found 18 percent of non-members of clubs are planning to join a club within the next year.

The Golfshake poll of 4,000 golfers even found that 13 percent of ‘nomad’ golfers tried but failed to join a club this year – with the cost and an ‘unwelcoming atmosphere’ the main two reasons why they didn’t succeed.

Just under two-thirds (62 percent) of pay-and-play golfers said they plan to play more golf in 2024, with only five percent planning to play less.

The survey also found that 50 percent of the non-club golfers questioned had been members before but, of those that had previously been a member, only 23 percent had been asked to provide a reason why they had left the club.

The data finds that 10 percent of club members in the UK stopped their membership in 2023, with most seemingly planning to remain a golfer but on a pay-and-play basis.

Perhaps surprisingly, the research finds that one of the main reasons for members leaving is value for money rather than the cost of membership.

For example, several responders stated that there are too many days per year that they cannot play on their course, mainly due to poor weather around the winter months, and others said there are days they cannot play as the course is too busy.

“The future is bright if golf clubs are willing to continue to adapt and focus on the future growth opportunities that come with effectively retaining and proactively recruiting members,” said Golfshake’s Kieran Clark.