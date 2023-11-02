UGolf and Nexxchange form major European partnership

The largest golf course operator in Europe has partnered with leading software provider Nexxchange.

UGolf Bluegreen, which has 100 golf courses in France alone, is the world’s fifth biggest golf club management company. It has teamed up with Europe’s leading provider of multi-site, multi-tenant golf course operations to offer an all-in-one IT service solution to all its golf facilities in France.

Group Duval’s acquisition of Bluegreen in February 2022 resulted in the inheritance of two distinct software solutions for its operations. This situation prompted management to issue an international tender, soliciting proposals for a unified solution.

Under the terms of the new relationship, Nexxchange – which works with more than 400 golf courses across the European Union – will invest substantial resources to tailor its services to UGolf Bluegreen’s operational and customer requirements.

Using Nexxchange’s marketplace for golf academies and event bookings, UGolf Bluegreen aims to further streamline and enhance the digital and on-site experience for all French golfers, especially its 45,000 club members.

Pierre-André Uhlen, CEO of UGolf Bluegreen, said: “UGolf Bluegreen is looking forward to working closely with Nexxchange to optimise all operations at our golf courses. The digitalisation of our services allowed by the software will play an integral role in enhancing the overall customer experience that we offer.”

Michael Briem, managing director of Nexxchange, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by UGolf Bluegreen for this outstanding project. Our established experience with multi-site, multi-tenant, all-serviced department operators is testament to our ongoing commitment to serve the largest golf operators worldwide.”

“Nexxchange is the European leader in software as a service for multiple site, multiple tenant golf course operators, and offers an all-in-one solution, all serviced departments for over 400 golf courses across the European Union,” added a spokeswoman.

“Our platform caters to multiple site and multiple tenant operators, providing comprehensive services and covering the needs of cross-border operators with a standardised solution. From the outset, the objective of Nexxchange has been to simplify our customers’ operations by utilising a centralised database. We assist each customer in developing their unique strategy by configuring a standardised and customisable solution, tailoring it to their specific needs.

“To complement our solution, we offer a centralised, regional, or company-focused marketplace that streamlines player bookings for all associated facilities, whether they are members or green fee players. Nexxchange’s integrated tournament module connects with various golf federations, including those in Austria, Germany, Italy, France and Greece.”