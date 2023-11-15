World record for fastest 9 hole round is broken

A man known as ‘The Iron Golfer’, because he has carried out several extraordinary golfing feats, has broken the official word record for the fastest nine-hole round of golf in history.

Luke Willett, who once played three different 18-hole golf courses, at three different golf clubs, in less than three hours – in which the time included him running between each venue – played the nine holes in 20 minutes and 12 seconds.

The round took place on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai and the time has been recognised as a new Guinness World Record. He shot nine over par amid temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius.

Willett, a 39-year-old PGA professional and current British number one speed golfer, hailing from Buckinghamshire, used just a three wood, six iron and pitching wedge.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have set this Guinness World Record for the fastest nine-hole round of golf,” said an exhausted Luke following the challenge.

“It’s an incredible feeling to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the sport, and I’m grateful for the opportunity provided by DP World [which organised the challenge]. I’m honoured to be a part of this record-breaking journey with them. This is only the start.”

Danny van Otterdijk, DP World’s group chief communications officer, congratulated Luke on his phenomenal achievement, “Luke’s remarkable speed and skill are truly commendable, and we are delighted to have been a part of this historic moment. At DP World, we thrive on efficiency and excellence, and Luke’s record-breaking performance perfectly aligns with our values. We congratulate him on this extraordinary feat, especially considering the course and the temperature, and look forward to witnessing more milestones in his impressive speed golf career.”

In 2019, Willett also cycled 830 miles around much of the UK to play all 14 of The Open’s historic golf courses, carrying his four golf clubs on his bike in all weathers, in just 10 days.