“100 people joined our club this year”

A historic Cumbrian golf club that saw a membership slump a decade ago has found that 2023 has been its most successful year in modern history.

Windermere Golf Club, established in 1891, reports that 100 members officially joined in 2023, bringing its total membership to 580.

This is the highest it has been for several years and is all the more remarkable because the club experienced a five-year membership slump that began in 2013. By 2018, the club had just 427 members.

A management restructure in 2017 saw the number improve.

Club manager, Martin Fishwick, said: “We’ve focused on simplifying the joining process, making it more welcoming and affordable. Examples of initiatives we’ve implemented are ensuring that all new members feel part of our club straight away.

“All new members are welcomed to the club by our team and club captains and given all the information they need to get playing straight away.

“Members are also able to spread the cost of membership over 12 months interest-free rather than being faced with an annual ‘lump sum’ payment. We’ve gained a reputation for being an enjoyable, friendly and welcoming golf club in recent times.

“Our golf course is always in excellent condition, has world-class views of the Lake District, and we’ve focused on making it enjoyable to play.

“So much so that we were ranked as the ninth most enjoyable course to play in England by Golf World in July.

“We offer show rounds / tours of our club to anyone that is thinking of becoming a member so we can introduce ourselves and answer any questions that people may have before committing to membership.”

The age range of members varies all the way from aged eight to 96 years old with one member serving the club for a lengthy 60 years.