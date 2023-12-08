Cornwall golf club sold to husband and wife

A golf club with stunning views overlooking Falmouth Bay has been sold to a local husband and wife team.

Falmouth Golf Club in Cornwall has been sold by the current owner, David Hughes, to Ian Lancaster and Alison Turner, who are also Falmouth residents.

Hughes has owned it for the last 20 years and has overseen the complete rebuilding of the clubhouse and restaurant during that time, developing it into a modern facility.

The duo have assumed ownership with immediate effect and said: “We are so excited to take over the running of the golf club and Above the Bay restaurant – it is such a beautiful spot on the Cornish coast and the 18-hole golf course has unrivaled views across the bay.

“If you’re a golfer, you’re going to want to play here! David Hughes has made some major improvements to the club and restaurant, including adding a wedding venue, and we look forward to taking it to the next level, making it into a true destination facility that will continue to be a major asset for the Falmouth community and tourists alike.”

Falmouth Golf Club was originally established in 1894 and is a par 70 course.