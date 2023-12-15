Council criticised for plan to close nine-hole golf course

A London council is facing criticism for its proposal to close down a popular golf course.

Ealing Council is proposing to close Perivale Park Golf Course in 2024 and incorporate it into a new regional park which will be integrated with the existing Brent River Park.

Several people have stated that the nine-hole course is well-used, particularly by elderly golfers, rounds are relatively inexpensive and the clubhouse café serves as a centre for local walking groups.

George Kolorz, the former club captain, has written: “Has the Ealing Labour Council gone barmy? Perivale Park Golf Course is the only flat, affordable proper pay and play nine-hole golf course for many miles around.

“Around 1,000 people play around 30,000 rounds of golf there each year. The course is a godsend for elderly golfers who can’t, because of physical infirmity, like me, play more than nine holes at a time, for teenage golfers who fill the course on long evenings during the summer, for workers who can squeeze in nine holes before or after work and for those whose family life stops them playing for more than two hours at a time.

“There are many other fine courses around but they are nearly all 18 holes, usually hilly and invariably more expensive. Perivale Park Golf Course enables fun walking, sport and exercise, and equally importantly social and mental health benefits for those who enjoy golf but can’t play or afford other courses.

“These people are also those which the Labour Party has always supported: the young, the old, the physically limited, those of limited means and of course the workers. I was born into a working class family and always respected the Labour Party for its championing of the less well off, the vulnerable, children and the old. This has gone out of the window with this closure proposal from the current Labour Council.

“The proposal to build a regional park does not preclude retention of the golf course, indeed it would be a valuable component of it. For 1,000 people the course is one of the jewels in the crown of the borough and should be included in the proposed regional park, not closed.”

Another regular Perivale Park golfer added: “I don’t think this decision makes any sense in isolation as the cost to the council of running the course is not great. It is hard not to see it as a sacrificial lamb to those groups who have been loudly objecting to the loss of rewilded space at Warren Farm. The council can point to this as a quid pro quo.”

The council says that the scheme is in its early stages, promising to consult extensively with residents, local groups and expert organisations for the creation of what would be the first regional park in the borough.

It plans to appoint specialists to develop more detailed plans for the regional park, which may include a comprehensive review of the golf facilities across the borough.

Cllr Peter Mason, Leader of Ealing Council, said, “We are creating a rare opportunity for an incredible new regional park in our capital. The Elizabeth II Park has transformed the east of London and this new regional park has the potential to have a similar positive effect on the borough and West London.”

“The proposed regional park would provide a beautiful new space with rewilded land and woodlands as well as new places to improve health, play sports and enjoy cultural events right in the heart of our borough.”

Cllr Polly Knewstub, cabinet member for thriving communities, said, “A large new park in the borough is a hugely exciting opportunity for us to improve the lives of Ealing residents and lead the capital. In that context, it is absolutely right for us as a council to review local provision of golf courses and set that against the needs of all of our residents and how easy it is for them to get to and enjoy open spaces, nature and sports pitches and courts.”

Councillor Deirdre Costigan, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for climate action, said, “Our plan for a new regional park is a massive step forward in the work we are doing work to tackle air pollution and reduce the impact of the climate emergency. We promised residents 10 new parks and 50,000 more trees but a regional park will be a real game changer, delivering not just new open spaces, but active travel routes, wildlife rich wetlands and habitats and a great day out for all our residents.”

Ealing Council is running an online public consultation via www.givemyview.com/ealingregionalpark