Kubota to release ZE electric zero-turn models in 2024

Kubota fully supports the declaration of the world becoming a fully sustainable carbon neutral environment by 2050. In conjunction with world demand on zero emissions, Kubota has to deliver and meet the customer’s needs for a productive, efficient and durable machine. The Ze electric zero-turn models not only meet productivity requirements, but also with a higher level of operator comfort through reduced noise levels and less vibration during operation.

Together these mowers are specifically aimed at environmentally concuss customers such as municipalities, professional contractors and residential owners that want to maintain large lawn areas with reduced maintenance, simplified operation and higher levels of operator comfort.

The engineering development of the Ze range began back in 2017 where the key requirements always remained the same and that is a machine that can operate for a full working day providing excellent driver comfort and outstanding cutting quality. Testing has been carried out throughout Europe to ensure that the performance is consistent whether it is in wet tall grass or dry rigid grass.

The “heart” of the Ze is a 48V / 10kW battery which is located at the rear of the machine, pretty much where an engine would sit. This battery has the capacity for over 15 000m² of mowing operation. The Ze has a unique feature in that the battery pack can be quickly and easily removed and another fully charged battery fitted. A second battery and fitting trolley is available which will allow the operator to work continuously during the busy grass cutting season.

Recharging of the battery can be done from the charge connector on the Ze or independently away from the machine. A charger which is compatible with both European and UK domestic plugs is provided and a full battery recharge takes approximately five hours.

There are a total of three electric drive motors on the Ze. Two drive motors (one for each wheel) and one drive motor for the mower deck. The battery discharge can be optimised as the drive power to the cutting deck can be adapted to suit the working conditions. There is a choice of three working modes – ECO, Standard and Boost. The key difference is the blade speed and the mode can be set according to the work required.

Kubota know how and technology is incorporated into all areas of these machines. A prime example is the K-sense. Forward speed to deck cutting speed is continuously monitored to provide optimum performance. Should the deck encounter a heavy load, the forward speed would compensate and slow down to ensure the best possible cutting quality. When the load reduces the travel speed automatically increases.

The Ze Series is available with 42” or 48” side discharge mower decks. Both deck options can be fitted with a mulching kit.

The deck lifting and lowering is a low effort foot pedal control. Quick-dial deck height setting adjustment ensures cutting height can be set quickly and easily. When the motion drive levers return to neutral the auto parking brake is engaged for safe dismount.

A deluxe high back seat with position adjustment, armrests and additional lumbar support ensures ultimate comfort.

Right from the start of development, the engineers knew that meeting the environmental targets set could not be at the expense of productivity, performance and comfort. The end result is the Ze Series which incorporates the best of both.

These new products will be available on the market from April 2024.