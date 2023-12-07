Nexxchange offers SaaS solutions for the golf industry

Nexxchange is a technology company specialising in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for the golf and hospitality industry.

By providing an all-in-one solution, including all serviced departments of the lodging and golf industry for over 400 golf courses throughout the European Union, Nexxchange excels in multi-site management – offering a streamlined solution that can efficiently handle the most complex, multi-site and multi-country operations through an intuitive web-based application. Our platform offers comprehensive services that meet the needs of cross-border operators with a standardised solution.

Our approach is customer-oriented in how we develop our software and how we deliver our services. From the beginning, Nexxchange’s primary goal has been to simplify our customers’ operations by utilising one centralised database. We assist each customer in executing their unique strategy by configuring a customisable solution that is tailored to the customer’s specific requirements.

In addition to our core solution, we provide a centralised, regional or company-focused marketplace that simplifies player bookings for all associated facilities, whether they are members or green fee players. Nexxchange’s integrated tournament module connects with various golf federations, including those in Austria, Germany, Italy, France and Greece.

For more information, please contact us at +436644267499, sales@nexxchange.com or visit our website www.nexxchange.com