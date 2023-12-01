Old Tom Morris and James Braid course to be enhanced

Lundin Golf Club in Fife has announced extensive plans to enhance its course, originally designed by Old Tom Morris in the 1860s and later extended by James Braid.

The host of the annual East of Scotland Amateur Championship, will alter the positioning and remove some bunkers, restore some rough edged bunkers and other natural features, and introduce new tees.

Gerald MacCrossan, captain of Lundin Golf Club commented: “The entire club is very excited by this project. We believe the plans will enhance our links and elevate its reputation as one of the finest links courses in the country. The continuation of work to naturalise and improve the path network across the links is also an important feature of the planned improvements.”

Course architect Martin Ebert added: “Lundin has a proud place in the game with a wonderful heritage founded on the design skills of Old Tom Morris and James Braid. The close proximity of the coast line to the first four holes and the beautiful views over the Firth of Forth from so many parts of the course make for a most enjoyable playing experience. We very much look forward to the project to take the layout to even greater heights while respecting the original design principles.”

The planned three-phase project will commence this winter, with the intention being to complete a masterplan over the next two winters, with no disruption to members or visitors during the main playing season.