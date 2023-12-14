Six greens ‘completely ruined’ by vandals at Essex club

Vandals have caused damage that is believed to be in excess of £100,000 to a golf course in Essex.

The quad bikers rode onto the 97-year-old Belfairs Golf Club on the morning of December 10. Golfers later found six greens ‘completely ruined and unplayable’, according to a report that also estimates the repair bill to be in six figures. The damage was so bad that the course was temporarily closed.

In total, six greens, four tee boxes and numerous bunkers have been badly damaged by the yobs, believed to have been riding two quad bikes.

Golfer Michael Gladwin said: “You have to question the mentality of the sort of idiots who take the time to get on a quad bike and cause this sort of destruction. I doubt these morons realise what sort of damage they do.

“We’ll have to wait and see what magic the groundsmen can perform, but I can’t see these greens being ready for months. It’s so frustrating. I don’t know what can be done to stop this from happening again.”

The municipal venue was designed by Harry Colt and opened in 1926.

Local councillor Stephen Aylen said: “It’s tragic and unacceptable. I went out to have a look. I think there were two quad bikes – one big and one that was smaller.

“I blame a lot of this on the council’s administration. Continuous requests have been made to repair the fences to stop bikes getting in, but all we’ve had is excuses, excuses, excuses.

“Nothing’s been done. Now the golf course has to be closed, resulting in loss of revenue as it’s got to be repaired. It’s so sad.

“They’ve been ruined. I’m almost in tears, to be honest. The ground staff work so hard and take pride in their jobs. These people don’t appreciate it. It’s so devastating for them.”

The damage has been reported to Essex Police, and Aylen is urging anyone with CCTV footage to get in touch at cllrstephenaylen@southend.gov.uk.

James Courtenay, councillor responsible for community safety and public protection, said: “These images show the disgraceful and pointless vandalism that has taken place on a popular local open space and golf course. It’s incredibly disappointing and frustrating that this has resulted in the temporary closure of the course and costly repairs. It’s not fair on everyone else who uses the golf course and respects the facilities.

“As soon as our parks team were notified of the damage, they acted quickly to organise the necessary repairs so the course could be reopened as soon as possible.

“We have previously invested in protecting the golf course as best we can, however, it is a natural open space with many access points.

“We want everyone who lives and visits our city to be able to enjoy our public spaces and our leisure facilities.”