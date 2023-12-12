Wealthy American businessman makes offer to buy Scottish club

A Scottish golf club has revealed a wealthy American businessman has made a surprise offer to buy it.

Golspie Golf Club’s members rejected the offer but are reportedly interested in forming a partnership with the retired businessman.

According to reports, Joe Masterson, 80, from Florida, who’s a member of both Royal Dornoch and Skibo golf clubs in Scotland, unexpectedly approached Golspie club captain William MacBeath.

The club then discussed the offer at an extraordinary general meeting.

Members stated they are not prepared to relinquish control of the club – even though he had said he was prepared to make a ‘huge investment’ in the club.

The club’s management is to make a counter offer to Masterson, who is believed to be semi-retired after making his fortune in the food industry.

The two-hour meeting was well-attended and MacBeath revealed he’d met representatives of Masterson three times, including once with his solicitor.

Golspie Golf Club owns its clubhouse and car park, but the land the course runs over belongs to Sutherland Estates.

Established in the 19th century, Golspie Golf Club has been in the news recently as it faced the full brunt of high tides and strong winds in the autumn – following major storm damage in 2012 and 2014.