BTME preview

A number of companies and products will be exhibiting at BTME this month, from January 23 to 25, at Harrogate Convention Centre. Here we look at some of the main exhibitions.

Waste2Water

With looking after the environment ever more important, Waste2Water is delighted to be exhibiting its Recycling Wash-Off System at BTME, which ensures full compliance with the environmental legislation and reduces water usage by around 90 percent too!

The above-ground system allows easy maintenance and the innovative design enables the system to be installed outside and used all year-round without the risk of freezing.

There is no need to install the systems in a building or a container and there are no underground tanks to empty and maintain either.

Installation could not be easier, often retro-fitting into an existing area to minimise the budget and tidying up your key operational working area.

Waste2Water looks forward to welcoming greenkeepers to its stand to view one of the systems on show and discuss your requirements, at Hall 5, Stand 540

Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS)

Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS) will be returning to BTME 2024 where it will be profiling its wealth of product expertise on Stand 230 in Hall 2 at BTME.

The OAS range of product solutions combines over 100 years of experience and product development from brand leaders Rigby Taylor, Symbio and Headland Amenity. With a core range covering fertilisers, seed, fungicides, soil microbial, and plant protection, the company will be highlighting solutions for the turf industry that will include water management, thatch management, Microdochium management, and moisture management.

The team will be profiling and discussing the new Cirrus Pro Digital Irrigation System from Rain Bird. The line marking range, including the robotic TinyMobileRobots range will be available to see on the stand. This will be accompanied by the IMPACT paint range which is renowned for being efficient and cost-effective when marking hazard and temporary greens on golf courses.

OAS has an additional stand 200 across the aisle to demonstrate its online turf management system, TurfKeeper. The industry-leading way to manage and organise team tasks, turf maintenance jobs, machinery, inventory, and budgets in one easy-to-use digital platform.

Over the three days, members of the OAS technical team will be delivering four topical classes and seminars in the ‘Continue to Learn’ programme, Geoff Fenn and Kelly-Marie Clack will be ‘Building a Fertiliser Plan for Beginners’, Peter Corbett will be discussing ‘Synthetic fungicides: have they got a future?’, Peter Robin will be delivering ‘Simple repairs to your irrigation system’ and Dr. Deidre Charleston will be ‘Revealing the secret life of the microbial underworld!’

The team, which won Large Stand of BTME 2023, is hoping to retain this accolade at the 2024 event. Visitors to the stand can once again enjoy a free barista-made hot beverage.

Reesink Turfcare / Toro

It will be a record-breaking year for Reesink Turfcare as five new equipment launches from Toro happen at BTME 2024, which seems fitting coinciding with a now 40-year strong partnership, too.

Never has there been so much come at once from Toro, the leading worldwide provider of turf maintenance equipment, and BTME couldn’t be better placed to showcase it all to the industry.

Under wraps until showtime, Reesink will be announcing another mower that removes fuel from the equation and offers the solution to English Premier League guidance for noise generation. For a first glimpse of this brand-new innovation visitors should make their way to Stand 622.

Two trusted vehicles for the fine turf market have had an electric makeover. Now Toro’s patent-pending lithium-ion HyperCell batteries power the Workman MDX Lithium. With the same strength and durability that’s always been relied on, this utility vehicle is now essentially maintenance-free.

There’s good news for owners of the popular Toro ProCore 648 or 648s aerator, there’s now an easy transport option. The TransPro 648 is just what’s needed for transporting these aerators around the course. No more long walks between holes this neat trailer has a unique design allowing for quick loading and unloading and easy securing and release of the aerator.

There’s new technology in the form of Toro’s Geolink precision spray system as spraying efficiency and precision coverage of the Toro Multi Pro sprayer reaches new heights thanks to the addition of autonomous functionality. Years in the making as Toro finetuned the technology to deliver the ultimate spraying solution and, according to Reesink, it’s worth the wait.

Completing the line up with a new entry point to market, customers can even add passenger vehicles to their fleet with the arrival of Toro Vista. Now there’s the option for members and guests to experience the smooth ride of a Toro. Available for four, six and eight passengers, this is a quality transport solution.

Jon Cole, turfcare divisional business manager at Reesink, says: “It’s unprecedented the new technology and electric updates we have coming from Toro this year, I’d go far as to say it makes the Reesink stand at BTME unmissable for those interested in new turfcare technologies. It’s a wonderful way to mark 40 years of a successful working partnership.”

Also, on stand 622 in hall 6 will be the effective Bio-Circle GT Maxi, to keep parts and machines clean the environmentally friendly way – with no chemicals. From Reesink Hydro-Scapes there will be a selection of irrigation and water aeration solutions from Toro Irrigation, Perrot and Otterbine.

Nearby on Stand 636 will be the latest sustainable technology from Reesink e-Vehicles. Award-winning brand STAR EV will show two of its most popular electric Capella Work Machines and the electric, lightweight, optional self-balancing, wide-wheeled scooter from KAASPEED.

Whether you’re heading to the exhibition for the newest golf course machinery or equipment for sports turf maintenance, sustainable technology solutions or advice, Reesink has it all on stands 622 and 636.

Kubota

Stand 624 at BTME 2024 is set to be a platform for Japanese excellence as Baroness and Kubota team up once again to showcase a vast array of equipment solutions critical to successful fine turf maintenance. Particular highlights are set to include the all-hydraulic LM311 Baroness greens and tees mower and the Kubota FC out-front centre-collect mower – both designed to deliver uncompromising performance, efficiency and outstanding versatility.

Featuring the superior cutting performance and comfort synonymous with the Baroness brand, the LM311 all-hydraulic triplex mower delivers precision for cutting tasks around the golf course. At its heart is an economic 17hp Kubota diesel engine, providing reliability in performance and powering the precision demanded to deliver pristine greens and tees.

Beside the LM311 will be the new LM351 four-wheel drive triplex mower which features ‘series circuit drive system’, enabling a smaller turning radius and superior climbing performance – making the LM351 ideal for the mowing of banks and surrounds. On show in Harrogate for the first time, the LM351 will be joined by other Baroness products including the FS900 core collector and a selection of rollers from the AgriMetal range.

For Kubota, the highly productive FC3 and FC4 out-front centre-collect mower range will be making a popular return. The FC3-261, and larger FC4-501, feature a high-capacity hopper and ‘floating’ out-front flail deck which promises to conform to undulating ground, offering an effective solution to cut and collect tasks around the golf course including rough and heather management.

Innovation will be visible across the Kubota portfolio, in particular in the recent expansion of their electric offering – with both the LXe-261 electric compact tractor and Ze series of electric zero-turn mowers making their BTME debut. Combining high-quality cut performance with enhanced operator comfort through reduced noise and vibration levels, the Ze promises to be a productive and more environmentally-conscious choice, ideal for local authorities and contractors.

Visitors looking for further information on any of the Baroness and Kubota products are encouraged to speak with the technical teams, on hand on stand 624, across the three days.

Redexim

While some maintenance practices come and go, aeration remains essential to retaining course condition and playability – arguably more critical than ever following a year of record rainfall across many parts of the UK! With that in mind, aeration solutions are set to take centre stage for Redexim at BTME 2024 – with Stand 532 featuring the iconic Verti-Drain® alongside a vast selection of other equipment from the Redexim fine turf portfolio.

The flagship high-speed Redexim Verti-Drain 2519, with its 1.9m working width and ability to accept a wide range of tine options promises to be a stand highlight, delivering unrivalled versatility – powerful enough for year-round operations on the fairways, and precise enough for work on greens and tees.

Also on show will be the Redexim Carrier equipped with Verti-Drain 1513, set up to show impressive capability for hollow coring. With a working depth of up to 6” (150mm), this combination is ideal for sensitive or soft areas, offering a fast, efficient and reliable solution for soil exchange programmes or maximum compaction relief with minimal ground pressure.

Besides effective aeration solutions, visitors can also expect to find the highly versatile, and highly popular, 6m wide Top-Brush. A true multi-tasker, the Top-Brush 6000 features three rotating brush rollers which lift and agitate the sward, removing moisture, debris and lateral growth and standing the plant up for improved air flow and a cleaner cut.

Redexim will also be launching a new cost-effective tool designed to tackle multiple maintenance tasks around the golf course, introduced to address the economic pressures currently facing facilities and maintenance budgets. While details ahead of the show are being kept closely under wraps, Stand 532 will be the place to find this alongside the latest developments and promotions across the Redexim seeder range.

GKB Machines

Time is a precious and ever-decreasing commodity when it comes to completing operations around the golf course. That’s why the multi-functional Sandfiller will be taking centre stage on the GKB stand, when it returns to BTME in 2024.

The GKB Sandfiller is designed to tackle the problem of surface drainage and aeration on sports turf and golf courses, especially on greens. A true multi-tasker, the Sandfiller scarifies and simultaneously backfills with sand, or a combination of sand and seed, in a single pass. Delivering the perfect conditions for excellent root growth and optimal plant health, the Sandfiller can be operated by one person, where other similar methods demand more time and labour.

Tried and tested by contractors and courses up and down the country, the heart of the Sandfiller utilises the principles of GKB’s much-praised Combinator – carbide blades effectively slitting the surface and creating channels to be easily refilled with dried sand and leaving a clean, play-ready finish in its wake.

Alongside the Sandfiller on Stand 644 will be the equally versatile Combiseeder. Four working widths of Combiseeder are available, all equipped with twin spiked rollers which create 1500 holes per square metre, and two brushes to ensure seed is accurately deposited into the pockets for optimal germination conditions. Facilitating routine overseeding quickly and efficiently, the GKB Combiseeder proves an effective tool in retaining sward density and preventing weed, annual meadow grass or moss ingress as more chemical remedies are removed from the market.

The Sandfiller and Combiseeder are just two of a broad portfolio of quality-built maintenance solutions from GKB Machines, further details of which can be found by speaking to the technical team on hand across the three days in January.

INFINICUT

The INFINICUT® stand at BTME 2023 was awash with new products developed specifically to meet the exacting requirements for modern golf course management. 2024 promises to be no different, with the INFINICUT 22” FL and golf cutting unit taking centre stage on Stand 614 – showcasing the very best in cut quality, technological advancement and operator experience thanks to industry-leading innovations such as the ‘tilt and turn’ feature.

Twelve months on from making its debut, the promise made by the INFINICUT® 22” golf cutting unit to be the most balanced mower for achieving low heights of cut is now proving itself with a number of customers in the field. Engineered to suit the specific set of requirements needed for fine turf, this new floating head model delivers accuracy and cleanliness of cut and unparalleled contour following ability when married to the INFINICUT® traction unit. With the focus firmly on finish, the cutting unit is equipped with INFINICUT’s SMARTCut™ reel – produced in-house and dynamically balanced for ultimate accuracy.

Appreciating that every golf course is different and the fact that course managers don’t necessarily follow the same maintenance doctrine, the INFINICUT® offers the ability to quickly and easily alter a range of mower parameters via the InfiniApp™. Settings can also be stored for retrieval and/or simultaneously sent wirelessly to multiple machines in a fleet, reducing time and all-but eliminating differentiation between mowers.

One InfiniApp™ feature that has proven extremely popular with operators is ‘tilt and turn’. At the end of line turn, a sensor automatically detects that the mower is lifted and slows the unit down to a prechosen percentage of walk speed. Each individual operator can choose a slow-down rate that they are comfortable with and, when dropped back to the mow position, the regular mowing speed is engaged.

Further convenience is delivered to the operator thanks to the dedicated INFINICUT® trailer, offering the swift and safe transportation of 22” and 26” units between greens.

The technical team will be on hand across the three days to discuss the full INFINICUT® pedestrian range, together with the TMSystem™ collection of grooming, mowing and maintenance cassettes which transforms the INFINICUT® or mainstream models of multi-gang mower into units for complete turf refinement.

Vanmac

Whether mowing, cut and collect or scarification are on the agenda, then a conversation with Vanmac at BTME 2024 is a must – with a range of solutions from leading brands including Progressive and Trilo on display on Stand 526. A particular highlight promises to be the Progressive TDR-X which leads the way for cut quality, finish and contour-following ability.

The Progressive TDR-X roller finishing mower features three independently floating decks which deliver outstanding cut quality over large areas, closely following undulations to leave a superior finish without risk of scalping. A combined cutting width of 3.2m and an easily adjustable HOC from 10mm to 85mm makes the TDR-X a versatile and highly productive choice on all types of fine turf and sports turf surface. Renowned for outstanding build quality, the TDR-X also features Progressive’s unique Pro Lift-N-Turn technology, allowing the decks to be temporarily lifted for the avoidance of pathways and obstacles without disengaging the PTO.

Also on show from the Progressive range with be the Pro-Flex 120. With five floating rotary decks delivering outstanding uniformity of cut, including on uneven ground, the Pro-Flex 120 has become the go-to for courses looking for a highly productive solution to contour and rough mowing.

Besides the Progressive range, and showcasing multi-functional machinery at its very best, will be the Trilo M3. Part of the multi-purpose collection, the M3 with a range of interchangeable shafts is the perfect partner for a number of operations around the golf course – including leaf collection, scarification or cut and collect. Equipped with a flail rotor, the M3 offers a cutting width of 1.5m and convenient collection of clippings in the large 3m3 hopper for quick and simple disposal.

For more information on any of the equipment mentioned, or other brands available from Vanmac including Brouwer Kesmac and Ecoclipper, be sure to speak to the Vanmac team at BTME 2024 who will be on hand and ready to answer your technical questions.

Mansfield Sand

From January 23 to 25, 2024, Mansfield Sand invites you to explore Stand 242, where a comprehensive array of innovative products for sports, landscaping, and equestrian applications will take centre stage.

With a rich history spanning over 170 years, Mansfield Sand has consistently pioneered the development and production of premium silica sand-based products. As the market leader, the company has supplied its high-quality solutions to some of the most prestigious sporting venues across the UK and Europe.

Step into the world of Mansil Silica Sand Sports Range, sourced from the Two Oaks Quarry in Mansfield. These silica sands play a pivotal role in constructing and maintaining various sports surfaces, including winter sports pitches, golf courses, bowling greens, and amenity turf areas.

Mansfield Sand’s Soil Top Dressing, crafted for the fine turf market, is a homogenous product made from premium silica sands and top-quality soils. Sterilised and screened to a 3mm size, this dressing is easy to spread, stone-free, and pebble-free. Mansfield Sand also offers bespoke dressing blends and the flexibility to incorporate soil amendments into any product.

Understanding the demands of turf managers, Mansfield Sand’s rootzones are crafted with only the highest-quality materials. Whether for renovation or construction, the Mansil 40 Silica Sand, blended with quality screened topsoil, ensures the perfect start for a flawless surface.

Mansfield Sand boasts a range of premium sand-organic material blends, ideal for creating rootzones requiring organic-rich profiles. These blends aid in nutrient retention and enhance drought resistance, contributing to sustainable turf management practices.

To meet the rigorous standards of the sports turf industry, Mansfield Sand offers a range of reinforced rootzones. Featuring technologies like polypropylene fibres and flexible elastane fibres, these solutions provide stability and durability, ensuring consistent drainage and performance.

Don’t miss the opportunity to explore Mansfield Sand’s solutions at BTME 2024. Head to Stand 242, where the experienced team will guide you through how these innovative products can significantly enhance your turf.

Lister Wilder

Lister Wilder is proud to have been the sole supplier to the UK for Salsco rollers since January 2021, and will be showcasing the popular HP11-III again this year on Stand 610.

Both Lister Wilder and Salsco are family-run companies with a reputable history for quality and service; this has resulted in a positive partnership that will further strengthen both brands within the UK golf machinery market.

Salsco was first established in 1979 supplying a varied portfolio of products including golf course and turf equipment. All machines are designed and manufactured at the facility in Cheshire, Connecticut, USA. All phases of manufacturing are handled in-house and the products are distributed worldwide. It currently has over 200 dealers and sales representatives globally. The Salsco greens rollers already come with high praise from existing golf course managers who have stated that their greens rolling time had been cut by nearly a third with the product. As well as time-saving being a key benefit the presentation and playability of the green is said to have been improved dramatically.

Lister Wilder will also be looking at sub-dealer opportunities for the right business, interested parties should contact Phill Hughes for more information – phill.hughes@listerwilder.co.uk.

Lister Wilder is a wholly-owned family business that was established in 1947. Now in its third generation, the company has evolved to become a well-known and well-respected name throughout the industry. Over the last 75 years Lister Wilder has continued to expand and grow within the agricultural, construction, groundcare and arboriculture sectors.

Suståne

Visit Stand 170 at BTME to learn about the cutting-edge research behind Suståne Natural Fertilizers. As one of the most comprehensively researched organic fertiliser ranges available in today’s market, a stop by the Suståne stand at BTME is a must for anybody looking for organic solutions to plant nutrition and soil management. The focus for 2024 will be products to help with essential post-renovation recovery, including Suståne’s unique Turf Revival 6-2-4.

Turf Revival is used for post renovation recovery on the golf course and a range of other professional and commercial lawn situations. Its balanced WSN to SRN supplies a balanced N release without excessive yield, and supplies organic-rich and biologically stable humus, humic acids, beneficial microorganisms, VA mycorrhizae and other organic nutrients to recovery plants from all renovation practices.

Ideal for use in conjunction with spring/summer and autumn renovation work, Turf Revival optimises plant recovery, conditions for germination and establishment – while providing long-lasting source organic plant nutrition, for ongoing plant health.

Another product developed to assist plant establishment is Suståne® 4-6-4 organic granulated slow-release nitrogen fertiliser. 4-6-4 is formulated to be gentle on plants, making it the perfect solution for spreading with seed and applying to seedlings in both fine turf and landscape environments. This ‘complete’ blend contains slow-release nitrogen (SRN) and is derived from purely beneficial aerobically composted material, allowing for organic microorganisms to help replenish life in poor soils.

Turf Revival 6-2-4 + VAM and 4-6-4 are just two products in a comprehensive portfolio of natural fertilisers and soil builders, both designed to bring maximum microbial benefit and long-lasting nutrition, with minimal environmental impact. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with the Suståne team at stand 170 during all three days of the event.

Fairway Friend

Thinking about introducing divot bags to your club?

Well, you couldn’t make a better choice than Fairway Friend divot bags. Developed more than 15 years ago by John McCabe who at the time had 35 years of experience in the sports goods industry.

This divot dag is made from 600 denier nylon with aluminium eyelets and a sturdy woven strap. It will give years of service and a great return on your investment.

Did you realise that the average 18 hole course hosts up to 30,000 rounds of golf per year? With the average player taking 20 divots per round, that amounts to 600,000 divots!

How much would it cost and how long would it take for a member of your greens staff to repair those divots? Probably three months and a quarter of his annual salary.

Why not get your members and guests to repair their own divots and release your staff member to do more valuable work?

These high quality divot bags cost as little as a cup of coffee. They can promote the image of your club with a beautifully embroidered crest. Why not not invite a sponsor to share in or even take on the cost of your divot bags? Many golfers are decision makers in their own companies and sponsors will immediately recognise the value of having their brand in front of a potential customer for at least four hours.

Foley Company

Foley Company through its UK distributor Prosport UK, is looking forward to attending BTME 2024 with the launch of a new product. As well as something completely new, you will have the opportunity to see some of the finest Foley professional grinders on show in the new grey livery. From a selection of the latest in grinding technology and technique, Foley will be showcasing the Accu-Pro 633 cylinder grinder and the Accu-Pro 672 bedknife grinder.

Whatever the size of your golf club, the quality you want to achieve for your members is the same. There is a Foley model for everyone at every professional level of play.

At BTME 2024, you will also have the chance to discuss any requirements with the UK and Ireland distributor ProSport UK, Ian Robson.

Foley Company is the leading manufacturer of professional grinders delivering quality, state-of-the-art spin, and relief grinders across the world. UK distributor ProSport UK continues to supply

Foley professional grinders to the top golf courses in the UK impressing greenkeepers with the speed and versatility of the Foley range.

Many clubs across the whole spectrum, such as St Andrews, Carnoustie, the Buckinghamshire, Kingsbarns, Dumbarnie Links, and The Grove, to name but a few, have embraced the Foley method to achieve and retain the sharpest blades, longer. The recent Open at Royal Liverpool was supported by Foley Company throughout the week preceding the competition, to ensure the best surfaces were delivered right up to and throughout the Tournament.

And dealer outlets too, when looking to deliver an excellent reliable service to their customers, have chosen to go with Foley. The choice of spin or relief is no longer the question. Foley machines will do both and some models, such as the ACCU-Sharp, ACCU-Pro and ACCU-Master, have automatic grinding presets and adjustment systems to decrease time and labour.

Ask the question; how do I get the most out of my workshop resources? Then choose the most effective method to sharpen your cutting units.

Using the advancements in technology to streamline grinding has been a significant positive with all the latest Foley grinders, so when it comes to grinding, the best got even better.

Campey Turf Care Systems

Campey Turf Care Systems is planning an exciting UK road tour in 2024 and BTME will be the ideal platform for all greenkeepers and course managers to register their interest in attending a demo day in your area.

A chance to win a free trip to Holland at each event!

For many years Campey has taken a huge number of machines across the water for various educational and sales tours throughout Europe. Most recently was an eight-country demonstration tour visiting 14 venues to provide industry-leading customer support and training.

Now it is the turn of the UK! The key to the success of all the events is working with turf professionals to solve issues specific to their sport and conditions. For Campey Director Lee Morgado, this is the primary purpose of the in-person demos and is invaluable to what Campey offers.

“Giving people detailed advice on issues specific to them is priceless, and the impact of it really can’t be overestimated,” Lee said. “The challenges course managers and greenkeepers face in the UK can vary considerably, so to have the opportunity to talk through those issues can make a difference for them and us because we can learn and adapt from it.”

So, for this reason, Campey has chosen BTME, not only to exhibit a selection of their extensive range of equipment, but to engage with industry professionals on the stand to discuss when and where Campey may be visiting their region. Also, to invite anyone who would like to take part in the tour, and wishes to use their own venue, to talk to their Product Specialist or anyone in the

Campey team before the final list is drawn up.

Anyone who registers and attends any of the road shows will have their name automatically put into a raffle to be held at each venue. The top prize is a visit to the Imants and Vredo Head offices in Holland with a tour of the factory to see how these flagship machines are manufactured, followed by traditional Dutch hospitality to make you feel very welcome. With several runner up prizes too, it’s an opportunity not to be missed.

Campey’s team of product specialists will be available throughout the two days to provide advice on all the machinery in the range, answer questions or have a catch-up over a coffee.

Acumen ClearWater

Acumen ClearWater is focusing on its class leading ClearWater wash pad water recycling system at BTME 2024 and sees the show as the ideal platform to build on last year’s success.

The stand will feature a mini ClearWater display unit to demonstrate new features and, yes, there will be the fantastic “Win a ClearWater system” prize draw again!

If you are interested in bringing your wash pad up to legal requirements, saving precious and increasingly expensive water, do make sure you visit Stand 612 in Hall number 1; it may not be as expensive as you thought and you could be a winner!

Acumen has attractive waste management packages available too as well as dealing with all manner of waste streams.

Maya

Greenkeeping professionals and turf management enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the upcoming BTME 2024, where Maya, the revolutionary course management application, is set to redefine the standards of precision and efficiency in turf management.

Discover the power of Maya at Stand 202

Maya is not just an application; it’s a game-changer for greenkeepers seeking data-driven insights, artificial intelligence and streamlined management for their courses. Here’s why you can’t afford to miss visiting Stand 202 at BTME.

AI-driven precision

Witness Maya’s artificial intelligence in action as it interprets land data in real-time, anticipating disease risks and optimising maintenance schedules. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to data-driven decision-making.

Customised disease risk predictions

Learn how Maya combines data from weather stations and soil sensors to provide personalized disease risk predictions based on your local conditions. Tailored algorithms work tirelessly to keep your turf in top-notch condition.

Real-time feedback on nutrition and fertilisation

Explore how Maya monitors your nutrition and fertilisation programs, offering real-time feedback. Understand the nutrient supply plan day by day and receive alerts when your stock of fertilizers is running low.

Integrated fleet management

Experience the future of fleet management by digitising your assets within a unified platform. Benefit from cost visibility, automated maintenance reminders, comprehensive digital records, and more. Save time, reduce breakdowns, and cut costs effortlessly.

Local conditions monitoring and intelligent task management

See how Maya enables you to continuously monitor local conditions on your site, record incidents, and manage tasks intelligently. With a calendar feature, plan and distribute tasks efficiently among your team members.

Customised alarms and notifications

Personalise your experience with Maya by setting alarms and notifications for disease risks, frost, dew, required treatments, and low stock levels of fertilisers. Maya adapts to your needs, ensuring you stay ahead of challenges.

Embrace the future of greenkeeping

Visit Stand 202 at BTME 2024 to experience Maya first-hand and witness the transformation it brings to turf management. Our team of experts will be on hand to provide live demonstrations, answer your questions, and guide you on how Maya can elevate your course management to new heights.

Don’t miss this opportunity to unlock the power of data science and AI for your land. Maya is not just a tool; it’s your partner in precision turf management.