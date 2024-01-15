Centurion Club plans to build 10 more holes

An 18-hole Hertfordshire golf club has submitted a plan to build 10 additional holes.

If approved, Centurion Club, which has hosted two LIV Golf events in the last two years, will become a 27-hole layout with an extra hole forming an academy course.

The land proposed to be used includes woodland.

The planning application states: “The proposals have sought to minimise impacts on biodiversity and – following the implementation of appropriate avoidance, mitigation and compensation measures – they ensure that no significant harm to biodiversity arises.”

In a statement, Centurion Club said “no veteran trees or grade A trees” are to be removed and “only eight percent of grade B trees” would be lost.

“Since its inception, not only has Centurion Club provided a world class golfing facility for the local area but it has planted over 20,000 trees and shrubs and our current plans include a further 26,000 indigenous trees and plants,” the club said.

The golf club opened in 2013, and has since hosted the Golf Sixes tournament in 2017 and 2018, and the LIV Golf Invitational Series for the past two years.