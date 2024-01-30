Club plans to reduce course from 18 holes to 12

A Somerset golf club has reportedly lost members after it announced plans to reduce its course from 18 holes to 12, and build other forms of entertainment in the space created.

360 Maple, which owns Farrington Park Golf Club, has said it wants to construct padel tennis and pickleball courts, a children’s play park, an outdoor gym and a maintenance hub at the facility, adding that this will secure the club’s future.

According to reports, some members have said they will cancel their memberships as a result of the proposal which will ‘decimate’ the existing course, while 360 Maple has insisted that the plans are key to the business’s future.

One member said: “When news broke of the impending closure a special meeting was convened and more than 110 senior members were in attendance to voice their concerns.

“A show of hands confirmed that few will support this poorly thought-out plan. Over 95 percent of current senior members have already either joined or submitted membership applications to other local clubs, many of which have now reached maximum capacity.”

Tom Mackenzie, who is designing the redevelopment, stated a 12-hole course “offers quicker, more relaxed and family-friendly golf for those who want it” and offers a different golfing experience, however. He added: “This move to 12 holes is not intended to be a golfing revolution, but it is an important moment in the evolution of the game.

“It is accepted and anticipated that some golfers will find this concept hard to accept, but are confident that many will enjoy what will be offered. That is world-class, family-friendly golf that can be played quickly, which is hardly revolutionary.”

The wider plans show upgrades to the driving range, a family putting course with LED lights for evening games, eco-cabins and farmstead accommodations, indoor and outdoor padel tennis and pickleball courts and a children’s play park. Other planned features include an outdoor gym, a new maintenance hub to centralise operational and administration functions and new greenkeeper facilities based at the hub.

The club said the course will remain 18 holes until this June, when it will initially reduce to 14 holes. The new 12-hole venue is expected to open in autumn 2025.

A spokesperson for 360 Maple said: “Keeping things as they are at Farrington Park is not an option. Without investment it would not be able to continue, not least because the golf course irrigation system is redundant and the drainage system is in need of urgent upgrade.

“360 Maple are proposing a significant investment to make Farrington Park more inclusive and family-friendly by reinvigorating the game of golf and providing new sport, leisure and hospitality facilities to appeal to people of all ages. These will include pickleball and padel tennis, an outdoor gym and eco cabins for guests to stay on site.

“This will be a 12 hole course which is an evolution of the game.

“Whilst we understand that some golfers will find this a novel concept, we are confident that many more people will enjoy what will be offered. The reconfigured golf course also allows for sustainable course management methods to be introduced, with large areas returned to nature to improve biodiversity.

“With the significant investment of the scale we are proposing at Farrington Park, it is impossible to avoid some disruption. However we are fully committed to doing our very best for Farrington Park, the wider community and for the long-term sustainable future for the game of golf.”