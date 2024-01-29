Golf club that closed in 2018 to reopen

In a sign of the strength of the UK golf industry today, a Welsh golf club that permanently closed down before the pandemic is to reopen.

Raglan Parc Golf Club was one of a number of clubs to close down in late 2018, in its case following a dispute over the lease between the then club directors and landowners.

London-based financier Deri Llewellyn-Davies then took over the venue with the aim of developing it with eco lodges, a restaurant and other facilities. This was delayed by Covid and the venue then closed towards the end of last year following the collapse of a major investor.

It is now being reported that new owners have taken over the facility and have pledged to reopen it as a “a high quality 18-hole course” including a public restaurant.

A post on a new Facebook page called ‘Raglan Golf Club’ announced: “We are so pleased and proud to announce that the sale of Raglan Golf Club has officially completed.

“We will be looking to start works immediately to reinstate the course back to 18 holes.

“Much of this will be weather dependent, so at present we are unable to confirm an opening date.

“We will post updates as and when we have them, so watch this space!

“We’re super excited to welcome back old members, and introduce the course to new members too.”

In reply to inquiries from golfers, further posts said: “Our current focus is getting a high quality 18 hole course open first and foremost.”

The owners added that “no decisions” had been taken about opening the existing nine holes as they “are at the mercy of the great British weather for a lot of our works. We will be providing updates as 2024 progresses.”