Love Golf UK takes over third venue

A golf course operator that was established in 2019 has taken over its third golf club.

Love Golf UK was established when it saved Marland Golf Course in Rochdale, and in 2020 it rescued Heaton Park Golf Course in Manchester.

Each site operates as a Community Interest Company (CIC) and Love Golf UK states its focus is “on revitalising and regenerating public golf courses for future generations”.

It has now taken over the operation of Stanley Park Golf Course in Blackpool.

“I wanted to share the thrilling news that Love Golf UK has expanded its portfolio with the addition of Stanley Park Golf Course,” stated Andrew Terry, director.

“Crafted by Dr Alister MacKenzie, the mind behind Augusta National, this 18-hole gem promises an incredible challenge for players of all levels.

“Our vision for Stanley Park includes elevating course conditions, ensuring affordability and fostering accessibility.”

Terry added that Stanley Park will be included in an annual golf pass with four other venues – Marland and Heaton Park, and Towneley Park GC and Marsden Park GC, both in Burnley.

He also said that Love Golf UK is introducing golf to children.

“We are proud to introduce the Love Golf UK Junior Academy in Blackpool, offering free golf coaching and equipment to kids of all ages, along with partnerships with local schools, charities and community groups,” he said.

“Our junior academy currently sees 1,000 children a year enjoy free golf coaching with provided equipment. In 2024, we are launching the Love Golf Junior Golf Tour for youngsters seeking competitive challenges, supported by sponsorships from Callaway and leading brands.

“I am passionate about golf, raising the standards of public golf courses, and delivering an exceptional customer experience.

“Recently, we reached out to The R&A, PGA and England Golf to share our work and seek support for collaborative projects to increase participation and save more golf courses from closure.”